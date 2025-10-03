Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Burnley, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Aston Villa will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they host Burnley on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side have had a tough start to their 2025-26 campaign, with six points from six matches leaving them down in 16th spot in the Premier League table, but their recent form has been strong.

Burnley, meanwhile, have picked up four points from six games on their return to the top flight, with Scott Parker's side sitting in 18th spot in the division heading into gameweek seven.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest on Sunday afternoon.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 124

Aston Villa wins: 54

Draws: 29

Burnley wins: 41

Aston Villa and Burnley have locked horns on 124 occasions in all competitions, and it is the former that lead the overall head-to-head record, boasting 54 wins to the latter's 41, while there have also been 29 draws.

It is a fixture that dates back to December 1888, with Villa recording a 4-2 victory over Burnley in the first-ever meeting between the two sides in Division One.

Each of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have taken place in the Premier League, with their last contest in the top flight coming at Villa Park in December 2023, with Villa recording a 3-2 victory.

Burnley have not actually managed to overcome Villa in the Premier League since a 3-2 home success in January 2021, while not since 2015 have the Clarets managed to triumph at Villa Park.

Andy Lochhead is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, scoring eight times for Burnley against Villa between 1960 and 1968, and he would then go on to represent the Lions in 1970 after a spell at Leicester City.

In the Premier League, these two sides have locked horns on 12 occasions, with Villa recording five wins to Burnley's two, while there have also been five draws.

Last 20 meetings

Dec 30, 2023: Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2023: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 19, 2022: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

May 07, 2022: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2021: Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2020: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2020: Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2019: Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

May 24, 2015: Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2014: Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2010: Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Feb 21, 2010: Aston Villa 5-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 21, 2009: Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2005: Aston Villa 1-0 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Oct 26, 2004: Burnley 3-1 Aston Villa (EFL Cup)

Feb 28, 1976: Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa (First Division)

Oct 25, 1975: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley (First Division)

Feb 16, 1974: Burnley 1-0 Aston Villa (FA Cup)

Jan 06, 1973: Aston Villa 0-3 Burnley (Second Division)

Aug 26, 1972: Burnley 4-1 Aston Villa (Second Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Dec 30, 2023: Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2023: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 19, 2022: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

May 07, 2022: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2021: Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2020: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2020: Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2019: Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

May 24, 2015: Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2014: Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

