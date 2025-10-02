Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Unai Emery's Aston Villa and Scott Parker's Burnley clash in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa will aim to record back-to-back Premier League wins when they welcome Burnley to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans defeated Fulham 3-1 last weekend to record their first victory of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, and they will be eager to make it two consecutive wins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Clarets are now five matches without a victory across all competitions, leaving Scott Parker desperate for a streak-snapping victory.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Burnley kick off?

The Villans will kick off against the Clarets at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Burnley being played?

This clash will be hosted at Villa Park, the 43,205 capacity-stadium that has been home to Aston Villa since 1897.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports+ channel, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win Aston Villa vs. Burnley?

Aston Villa looked significantly improved when they came from behind to defeat Fulham 3-1 last weekend, and that victory will give them a major boost in confidence moving forward.

Burnley's struggles to adapt to life back in the Premier League will also increase Villa's belief of securing all three points, with the Clarets sitting 18th in the standings with just four points, while they are winless in their last five.

Aston Villa have also dominated this fixture, recording three wins and one draw in the last four meetings, leaving the Villans as the clear favourites for the victory.

