Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa and Bournemouth clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aston Villa will aim to bounce back from last weekend's Premier League loss to Liverpool when they take on Bournemouth at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans saw their six-game undefeated run in the league, with four wins and two draws, come to an end as they lost to Liverpool 2-0 in their last outing, meaning they dropped to 11th in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Cherries lost their first Premier League match since their opening-day defeat to Liverpool, with Manchester City claiming a 3-1 victory against Andoni Iraola's side.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The Premier League clash will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth being played?

This clash will be hosted at Villa Park, which can hold a capacity of 42,785 supporters.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

As part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season, viewers in the UK will be able to watch this game on Sky Sports Cricket.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth?

Aston Villa and Bournemouth each had their respective Premier League runs ended last weekend, and both will be eager to immediately return to form with a victory on Sunday.

Despite the Cherries being one of the standout sides so far this season, Aston Villa have dominated this fixture in recent years with three wins and two draws in their last five encounters.

In addition to the Villans' formidable home record in recent years under Unai Emery, and the hosts will be favourites heading into this clash.

