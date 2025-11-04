Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aston Villa will endeavour to return to winning ways in the Europa League when they play host to Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on Thursday night.

Although there will be no away fans in attendance due to political reasons, more than 700 police officers will be on duty to ensure public safety amid anticipated protests from different groups.

Match preview

After beating Bologna and Feyenoord in their opening two Europa League matches, Aston Villa’s 100% record in the League Phase came to an end in disappointing fashion a fortnight ago when they let a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 away against Go Ahead Eagles.

Unai Emery’s side bounced back by beating Manchester City 1-0 on home soil in the Premier League just a few days later, but mistakes proved costly in a 2-0 defeat at reigning champions Liverpool last weekend, leaving the West Midlands outfit 11th in the top-flight standings but only four points behind second place.

Before locking horns with Bournemouth on Sunday, Villa will prepare for matchday four of the Europa League, with their first-ever encounter against Maccabi Tel Aviv falling on the three-year anniversary of Emery’s first match in charge of the club - 82 wins, 29 draws and 43 defeats have been posted across his 154 games at the helm in all competitions (53.25% win rate).

Widely regarded as a tactically disciplined and highly-organised coach, Emery has encouraged his Villa team to “get our structure back” and “be more clinical” in the final third, with the club’s supporters keen to see Ollie Watkins shake off his poor run of form - his expected goals (xG) tally after 10 league matches stands at just 1.74 this term.

Villa will at least welcome a return to home soil on Thursday, as they have lost only one of their last 27 matches in front of their own fans (W19 D7) across all competitions - a 3-0 league defeat to Crystal Palace in August.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are one of seven teams in this season’s Europa League who are still searching for their first victory in the League Phase after picking up just one point across their opening three fixtures, leaving them languishing in 32nd place in the 36-team standings.

After holding PAOK to a goalless draw in Greece on matchday one, the Yellows have since suffered back-to-back defeats in ‘home’ matches held in Serbia against Dinamo Zagreb and Midtjylland, most recently losing 3-0 against the latter a fortnight ago.

Zarko Lazetic’s side have impressed on the domestic front, though, as they have dropped only four points across their opening nine Israeli Premier League games this season (W7 D2), with the 26-time champions winning 2-0 at Maccabi Bnei Reineh last weekend to remain just one point behind leaders Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are now gearing up for their fifth encounter with English opposition and will attempt to end their 100% losing streak, having previously suffered European defeats in home and away matches against Chelsea and Stoke City, conceding 13 goals and scoring just once in the process.

Aston Villa Europa League form:

W W L

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League form:

D L L

Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

L D D L W W

Team News

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings could miss the rest of the year with a hamstring injury sustained during last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool, while Emiliano Buendia (foot), Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (unspecified) and Ross Barkley (ineligible) are also unavailable for selection.

Victor Lindelof is in contention to start at either right-back or centre-back, while Lamare Bogarde is likely to earn a start in a deep-lying midfield role alongside either Amadou Onana or Boubacar Kamara.

Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen will both be hoping to force their way back into the first XI out wide, while Harvey Elliott is available to return after he was ineligible to face Liverpool, and he could operate in an advanced role behind central striker Watkins.

As for Maccabi Tel Aviv, captain Dor Peretz is the club’s top scorer so far this season with eight goals and the attacking midfielder could be handed another start in a centre-forward role.

The 30-year-old could play alongside Elad Madmon or Sayed Abu Farkhi, or replace either striker depending on whether Lazetic opts to play two up top as part of a 3-5-2 system, or sticks with a formation including a back four.

Tyrese Asante and Roy Revivo are both expected to feature in defence, while AZ Alkmaar loanee Kristijan Belic and Issouf Sissokho are both set to continue in midfield.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Sancho, Elliott, Malen; Watkins

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Mishpati; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Belic, Sissokho; Davida, Andrade, Varela; Peretz

We say: Aston Villa 3-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

It is difficult to look beyond a routine home victory for Aston Villa, who boast an impressive record at Villa Park. Maccabi Tel Aviv will attempt to frustrate the hosts and hit them on the counter-attack, but Emery’s men should be too strong for the visitors, even if a number of changes are made to his starting lineup.

