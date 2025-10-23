Go Ahead Eagles come from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Premier League outfit Aston Villa in the Netherlands on Thursday night.

Villa got off to the perfect start in the Europa League league phase fixture, with Evann Guessand bundling home from inside the box, but the response from the hosts was impressive, with Mathis Suray levelling the scores in the latter stages of the first period, before Mats Deijl struck the winner in the second half.

Unai Emery's side have dropped to seventh spot in the overall table, still boasting a respectable six points from three matches, while Go Ahead Eagles are 10th, also on six points from three games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Villa made such a bright start to the European contest, and it appeared that there would be only one result when Guessand found the back of the net from close range.

In truth, Emery's side should have won this match, boasting 70% of the possession and having 18 shots to the home side's five, but two pieces of lacklustre defending cost them two goals.

Villa had entered the match off the back of a morale-boosting win over Tottenham Hotspur, and they were bidding to make it three straight wins in the Europa League this season.

However, huge credit must be given to Go Ahead Eagles, who made it an uncomfortable night for Villa and demonstrated their quality against a Premier League club.

It is a first defeat since the middle of September for Villa, and a five-game winning run in all competitions has now been broken, which will be a major disappointment for Emery.

GO AHEAD EAGLES VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Evann Guessand goal vs. Go Ahead Eagles (4th min, Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 Aston Villa)



Evann Guessand gives Aston Villa the lead as the Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper fails to claim Jadon Sancho's cross ⚽️ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3ru8dpT1vv

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2025

Villa make the breakthrough in the fourth minute of the contest, and it is Guessand on the scoresheet, with the 24-year-old bundling into the back of the net from close range after the home side's goalkeeper Jari De Busser failed to deal with a cross from Jadon Sancho.

Mathis Suray goal vs. Aston Villa (42nd min, Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Aston Villa)



A well worked set-piece from Go Ahead Eagles finished off by Mathis Suray to level the match against Aston Villa ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/S3JyOIY3wX

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2025

The home side level the scores in the latter stages of the first period, as Suray has a shot deflected into the back of the net after a well-worked free kick from Calvin Twigt.

Mats Deijl goal vs. Aston Villa (61st min, Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa)



Go Ahead Eagles turn it around against Aston Villa with a well taken finish from Mats Deijl ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/b5lu88omCH

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2025

Go Ahead Eagles take the lead against their Premier League opponents, as Deijl controls a long pass from Joris Kramer before finding the back of the net with an excellent finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALVIN TWIGT

Twigt was the star of the show against Villa on Thursday, providing the assist for his side to score their leveller, but it was his overall performance that earns him this award.

The 22-year-old was brilliant on the ball, finishing with a pass success rate of 92%, while Villa's forwards found it difficult to get the better of the centre-back in the Europa League contest.

GO AHEAD EAGLES VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Go Ahead Eagles 30%-70% Aston Villa

Shots: Go Ahead Eagles 5-18 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Go Ahead Eagles 3-7 Aston Villa

Corners: Go Ahead Eagles 1-10 Aston Villa

Fouls: Go Ahead Eagles 13-9 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa's attention will now switch back to the Premier League, with Emery's side continuing their domestic campaign at home to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, will resume their Eredivisie campaign at home to Excelsior on Sunday night.

