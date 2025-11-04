Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Aston Villa are set to be without five players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park.

Tyrone Mings could miss the rest of the year with a hamstring injury sustained during Villa’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool last weekend, while Emiliano Buendia (foot), Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (unspecified) and Ross Barkley (ineligible) are also unavailable for selection.

Head coach Unai Emery will consider freshening up his side in a few positions, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to continue between the sticks despite his mistake that led to the opening goal conceded at Anfield.

Victor Lindelof is in contention to start at either right-back or centre-back; Matty Cash could make way if the ex-Man United man is deployed at right-back, but he could be preferred to Ezri Konsa or Pau Torres in the heart of defence.

While Ian Maatsen could replace Lucas Digne at left-back, Lamare Bogarde is likely to earn a start in a deep-lying midfield role alongside either Amadou Onana or Boubacar Kamara.

Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen will both be hoping to force their way back into the first XI out wide and could replace Evann Guessand and John McGinn, though the latter is also a contender to start in central attacking role along with Harvey Elliott, who is available to return after being ineligible to face Liverpool.

Either McGinn or Elliott may come in for Morgan Rogers and play in behind central striker Ollie Watkins, who has scored just one goal in 14 appearances across all competitions this season and is yet to find the net in the Europa League.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Sancho, Elliott, Malen; Watkins

