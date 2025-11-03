Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv lock horns in the Europa League on Thursday.

Looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, Aston Villa return to Europa League action with the hosting of Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on Thursday night.

The Villans suffered a top-flight loss at the home of English champions Liverpool on the weekend, with Arne Slot's side back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Maccabi Tel Aviv arrive in the Second City unbeaten across nine matches in the Israeli Premier League, winning each of their last three domestic games.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Thursday's Europa League fixture.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv kick off?

Aston Villa's fourth match of the League Phase against Maccabi Tel Aviv will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday, November 6 UK time.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv being played?

Birmingham's largest football arena, Villa Park, will play host to this week's European action between Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UK

TV channels

Fans of both teams or intrigued neutrals in the Uk can watch the clash on the TNT Sports 2 TV channel.

Streaming

Viewers who wish to stream the game can do so through Discovery+ if they have purchased the subscription option that features TNT Sports.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available as an add-on via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while full highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later on the evening.

Who will win Aston Villa vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv?

With no away supporters in attendance at Villa Park, Unai Emery's side should feel their home advantage even more, making them favourites for this contest.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are head and shoulders above the rest on the Israeli domestic scene but have struggled in the Europa League, collecting just a single point from three matches.

As a result, it has to be said that the Premier League outfit are likely to come out on top on Thursday night, when the Villans will look to put their Go Ahead Eagles disaster behind them.

