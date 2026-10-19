Aston Villa lineup vs. Viking FK: Predicted XI for Champions League clash

Aston Villa could be without up to eight players for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Viking FK at Villa Park.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced off with a hamstring injury in Villa’s 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle last weekend and he is expected to join Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) and Modo Cisse (unspecified) in the treatment room.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is ineligible for the Champions League, while a late call is set to be made on the availability of doubtful duo Johan Manzambi (knock), George Hemmings (knee).

Manzambi – the match-winner against Newcastle – has allayed fears of picking up a serious issue and could be fit to continue in an attacking midfield role, though manager Unai Emery will consider freshening up his starting lineup amid a busy fixture schedule.

Nicolas Jackson, who scored twice in Villa’s 6-0 UCL over Fenerbahce last week, is the most likely candidate to start up front, but Tammy Abraham and 17-year-old starlet Brian Madjo are also options to lead the line.

Captain John McGinn played for just 45 minutes against Newcastle and should be recalled on Wednesday to play on the right side of midfield, while Emiliano Buendia, Ross Barkley and Ibrahim Mbaye are all set to battle for places in the final third.

Barkley may also be a contender to play in a deeper midfield role should Emery opt to rest either Boubacar Kamara or Joao Gomes. Leon Goretzka, meanwhile, is pushing to start his first Villa game in midfield since joining in the summer.

With Villa short of options at left-back, Tyrone Mings may be tasked with starting on the left side of a four-man defence, playing alongside Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof and Matty Cash, while Zion Suzuki continues in goal.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Mings; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Jackson