Aston Villa vs. Viking FK How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Last season’s Europa League winners Aston Villa take on Norwegian outfit Viking FK in gameweek three of the Champions League.

These two sides are preparing to lock horns for the very first time, and here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Viking FK kickoff?

Aston Villa vs. Viking FK will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This contest is one of nine taking place on the same evening, along with Como vs. Manchester United and Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Viking FK being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Aston Villa’s home stadium Villa Park, which holds a capacity of 43,205 spectators.

However, the North Stand at Villa Park is currently under redevelopment, meaning no fans will be present behind to goal on that side of the pitch.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Viking FK in the UK

TV channels

Aston Villa vs. Viking FK will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 2 is available on channel 431 for BT/EE TV customers, 411 for Sky subscribers and 528 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Fans with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch this game on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go, while this fixture will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Aston Villa vs. Viking FK will be available on Amazon Prime Video and also on TNT Sports. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Viking FK?

Aston Villa are looking to win back-to-back home matches in the Champions League and maintain their 100% record in the competition after thrashing Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park last week.

Unai Emery’s men edged past Newcastle United by a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday, climbing up to 12th in the Premier League table, and they have now put together a five-match unbeaten run in all tournaments (W4 D1).

As for Viking FK, they are competing in the Champions League for the first time since 1992-93 and travel to Birmingham in search of their first victory after picking up just one point from their opening two matches.

Afetr losing 3-1 away against Stuttgart on matchday one, Viking admirably held German giants Bayern Munich to a thrilling 3-3 draw on home soil last week, netting a 90th-minute equaliser to snatch a memorable point.