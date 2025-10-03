[monks data]
Monaco
Ligue 1 | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 4.15pm UK
 
Nice

MonacoMonaco
vs.
Nice

Preview: Monaco vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Monaco vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and Nice, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Another edition of the Derby de la Cote d’Azur takes place on Sunday as Monaco welcome Nice to Stade Louis II on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Last weekend, Les Monegasques dropped to fourth in the table with a 3-1 loss at Lorient, while Nice settled for a 1-1 draw with Paris FC, putting them in 12th place.


Match preview

It is rarely straightforward with Monaco, and their performance last weekend was a case in point as they struggled against another newly promoted club, with discipline being an issue, spending more than half of that match a man down.

On Sunday, they will try to avoid losing consecutive league matches for the first time all year, with their only two defeats in the campaign so far coming away from home.

Meanwhile they have a chance to win their first four Ligue 1 home fixtures this weekend for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they wound up third in the table.

Adi Hutter’s men have often been their own worst enemy domestically in 2025-26, conceding the joint second-most penalties thus far (three).

Defensively, this team have not looked comfortable, as they are one of two teams in the French top-flight that have yet to collect a clean sheet this season, with the other being Paris FC.

At Stade Louis II, though, they always seem to come up with some magic, going unbeaten in their previous 11 Ligue 1 home outings in the Principality, with 11 of their 14 goals this season coming at home.

Nice midfielder Sofiane Diop pictured on September 23, 2025

Victories have been few and far between for Nice to this stage of the new campaign, with this side currently on a four-match winless run across all competitions.

Franck Haise’s team have lost three of those fixtures and are without a single point in their two games played this season away from home.

Nice have won just one of their previous six away encounters in the top-flight, while seven of their 10 goals allowed domestically this season has been as the visitors.

They have emerged victorious in four consecutive league contests when scoring multiple times but have only achieved this once so far in 2025-26, defeating Auxerre 3-1 on matchday two.

While the opportunities have been there, Le Gym have not been very decisive in the attacking third, missing the third-most big chances in the league (15).

Les Aiglons have won two of their previous three visits to Stade Louis II, posting two clean sheets over that stretch, with the last one coming in 2023 (1-0).

Monaco Ligue 1 form:



Monaco form (all competitions):



Nice Ligue 1 form:



Nice form (all competitions):




Team News

Monaco head coach Adi Hutter on on August 8, 2025

Due to a knee issue, Lukas Hradecky sat out of Monaco’s match with Lorient, while Aleksandr Golovin was sidelined with muscle problems, Denis Zakaria was sidelined because of a groin strain, while Vanderson may miss up to six weeks following his injury in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City earlier this week.

We are probably about a week or two away from Paul Pogba being match-ready, while Aladji Bamba and Lamine Camara did not feature last week due to ankle problems.

Thilo Kehrer will have to miss this game following a first-half red card last Saturday, while Ansu Fati had their only goal of that match, converting a penalty in stoppage time.

On the Nice side, Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem are recovering from cruciate ligament issues, while Tanguy Ndombele was sidelined versus Paris FC with injuries

Meanwhile, Gabin Bernardeau and Hicham Boudaoui were not available for that clash through knocks, while Moise Bombito returned from his injury spell, playing the full 90 minutes at centre-back.

Sofiane Diop, a former Monaco midfielder, had the opening goal for them on matchday six, while Kevin Carlos notched their lone strike in a narrow 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Salisu, Teze, Mawissa; Fati, Coulibaly, Diatta, Idumbo; Minamino, Akliouche; Biereth

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bombito, Oppong; Clauss, Sanson, Samed, Abdi; Diop; Cho, Moffi


SM words green background

We say: Monaco 2-1 Nice

Nice seem to struggle in one-goal games, and that could take a toll on them mentally against a side that have been so consistent at home throughout the year.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582855:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect12583:
Written by
Joel Lefevre
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Adi Hutter Aladji Bamba Aleksandr Golovin Ansu Fati Denis Zakaria Franck Haise Gabin Bernardeau Hicham Boudaoui Kevin Carlos Lamine Camara Lukas Hradecky Mohamed Abdelmonem Moise Bombito Paul Pogba Sofiane Diop Tanguy Ndombele Thilo Kehrer Vanderson Youssouf Ndayishimiye Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!