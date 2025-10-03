Preview: Monaco vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and Nice, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Another edition of the Derby de la Cote d’Azur takes place on Sunday as Monaco welcome Nice to Stade Louis II on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Last weekend, Les Monegasques dropped to fourth in the table with a 3-1 loss at Lorient, while Nice settled for a 1-1 draw with Paris FC, putting them in 12th place.

Match preview

It is rarely straightforward with Monaco, and their performance last weekend was a case in point as they struggled against another newly promoted club, with discipline being an issue, spending more than half of that match a man down.

On Sunday, they will try to avoid losing consecutive league matches for the first time all year, with their only two defeats in the campaign so far coming away from home.

Meanwhile they have a chance to win their first four Ligue 1 home fixtures this weekend for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they wound up third in the table.

Adi Hutter’s men have often been their own worst enemy domestically in 2025-26, conceding the joint second-most penalties thus far (three).

Defensively, this team have not looked comfortable, as they are one of two teams in the French top-flight that have yet to collect a clean sheet this season, with the other being Paris FC.

At Stade Louis II, though, they always seem to come up with some magic, going unbeaten in their previous 11 Ligue 1 home outings in the Principality, with 11 of their 14 goals this season coming at home.

Victories have been few and far between for Nice to this stage of the new campaign, with this side currently on a four-match winless run across all competitions.

Franck Haise’s team have lost three of those fixtures and are without a single point in their two games played this season away from home.

Nice have won just one of their previous six away encounters in the top-flight, while seven of their 10 goals allowed domestically this season has been as the visitors.

They have emerged victorious in four consecutive league contests when scoring multiple times but have only achieved this once so far in 2025-26, defeating Auxerre 3-1 on matchday two.

While the opportunities have been there, Le Gym have not been very decisive in the attacking third, missing the third-most big chances in the league (15).

Les Aiglons have won two of their previous three visits to Stade Louis II, posting two clean sheets over that stretch, with the last one coming in 2023 (1-0).

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Team News

Due to a knee issue, Lukas Hradecky sat out of Monaco’s match with Lorient, while Aleksandr Golovin was sidelined with muscle problems, Denis Zakaria was sidelined because of a groin strain, while Vanderson may miss up to six weeks following his injury in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City earlier this week.

We are probably about a week or two away from Paul Pogba being match-ready, while Aladji Bamba and Lamine Camara did not feature last week due to ankle problems.

Thilo Kehrer will have to miss this game following a first-half red card last Saturday, while Ansu Fati had their only goal of that match, converting a penalty in stoppage time.

On the Nice side, Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem are recovering from cruciate ligament issues, while Tanguy Ndombele was sidelined versus Paris FC with injuries

Meanwhile, Gabin Bernardeau and Hicham Boudaoui were not available for that clash through knocks, while Moise Bombito returned from his injury spell, playing the full 90 minutes at centre-back.

Sofiane Diop, a former Monaco midfielder, had the opening goal for them on matchday six, while Kevin Carlos notched their lone strike in a narrow 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Salisu, Teze, Mawissa; Fati, Coulibaly, Diatta, Idumbo; Minamino, Akliouche; Biereth

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bombito, Oppong; Clauss, Sanson, Samed, Abdi; Diop; Cho, Moffi

We say: Monaco 2-1 Nice

Nice seem to struggle in one-goal games, and that could take a toll on them mentally against a side that have been so consistent at home throughout the year.

