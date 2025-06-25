Arsenal's move for Kepa Arrizabalaga reportedly inches closer to completion as the Gunners trigger the £5m release clause in his Chelsea contract.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are understood to have identified the world's most expensive goalkeeper as a perfect alternative to Joan Garcia, who snubbed the Gunners to join Barcelona from Espanyol.

However, Arsenal would have likely had to spend north of £20m to seal a deal for Garcia, whereas in Kepa, they are picking up a shot-stopper with Premier League experience for a quarter of the price.

The former Athletic Bilbao starlet quickly gave the green light to a move to the Emirates Stadium, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now given the deal his trademark 'here we go'.

Arsenal 'seal all documents' for Kepa signing

The Italian journalist claims that Arsenal have activated the £5m release clause in Kepa's Chelsea agreements, and all the necessary documents have been 'sealed' ahead of his unveiling.

The 30-year-old may officially become Arsenal's first signing of the summer window, as while Martin Zubimendi's move from Real Sociedad has been completed, it will not be announced until July due to financial reasons.

Kepa will be expected to play second fiddle to established first-choice goalkeeper David Raya and can expect the bulk of his appearances to come in cup matches and Champions League dead rubbers, but the Spain international is reportedly hopeful of competing for the number one spot.

Kepa came good for Bournemouth during a loan spell last season with eight clean sheets from 31 games, contributing to the Cherries' highest-ever Premier League points total and best defensive record in the competition so far.

The 30-year-old has also recorded 59 clean sheets in 163 appearances for the Blues since his record £72m arrival in 2018, but the consensus is that he has failed to justify his unprecedented price tag at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa will act as a permanent replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who joined Southampton last summer and was temporarily replaced by Bournemouth's Neto, whose move was never expected to be made permanent.

Chelsea to Arsenal strikes again, but the Gunners win this time

Death, taxes, and Arsenal poaching players from Chelsea during the transfer window. The short trip across the capital is evidently highly appealing for players who want to remain in London, but to say that such dealings have brought mixed success would be a gross understatement.

Jorginho and David Luiz ultimately made positive impressions under Arteta, but Gooners cannot banish the memories of seeing Willian and Raheem Sterling in an Arsenal shirt quickly enough.

However, picking up the world's most expensive goalkeeper for £5m - albeit one who has not done his former £72m valuation justice - is nothing short of a near-perfect deal for the men in red and white.

Kepa has been a member of Champions League-winning squads at Chelsea and Real Madrid, will be a brilliant figure for the young group of goalkeepers to learn from and can be trusted to do the job if Raya is ever absent.

While Chelsea are making a £67m loss, Arsenal are making a strong cut-price addition to their ranks, one that must now be followed by that big-money number nine.