Barcelona have announced the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol, with the La Liga champions activating the €25m (£21m) release clause in his contract.

Garcia had an outstanding 2024-25 campaign for Espanyol and is believed to have been on the radar of both Arsenal and Manchester United before Barcelona emerged as the favourites for his signature.

The Catalan giants have now confirmed a deal for the Spaniard, who is set to pen a contract with the club until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

"FC Barcelona activated the release clause of player Joan Garcia. The cost of the clause was 25 million euros plus CPI," read a statement from the club.

"This Friday, the player will sign a contract with the club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031, in a private ceremony at FC Barcelona’s offices."

Barcelona confirm Garcia transfer on a six-year deal

Garcia made his first-team debut for Espanyol in 2021, and he has left the club having represented them on 67 occasions in all competitions.

The Spaniard kept eight clean sheets in 38 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, and he could be Barcelona's first choice between the sticks next term.

Indeed, Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Galatasaray believed to be keen to sign the Germany international during this summer's transfer window.

A recent report claimed that Galatasaray had made an offer for Ter Stegen, who missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury, being restricted to just nine appearances.

Ter Stegen has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, and he has been with the club since 2014, making 422 appearances in all competitions.

However, Barcelona are now looking towards the future, with Garcia potentially arriving as the new number one, which would see Wojciech Szczesny drop down to the number two spot.

The experienced goalkeeper kept 14 clean sheets in 30 appearances last term following his arrival, and it is understood that he is in line for a new contract at Camp Nou.