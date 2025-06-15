Galatasaray reportedly step up their interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Galatasaray have reportedly stepped up their interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the Turkish giants making an offer for the German.

Ter Stegen missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury, only making nine appearances for the Catalan giants.

The 33-year-old has a contract with Barcelona until June 2028, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with the Catalan team believed to be open to offers.

Hansi Flick's side are said to be closing in on a deal for Joan Garcia, with a switch from Espanyol expected to be confirmed in the near future.

Barcelona allegedly view Garcia as their number one moving forward, and according to SPORT, Galatasaray have emerged as serious contenders to sign Ter Stegen.

Galatasaray 'make offer for Ter Stegen'

The report claims that the Turkish side have offered Ter Stegen €5m (£4.2m) net per season, and negotiations between the two clubs could begin in the near future.

Galatasaray would allegedly be most interested in a loan deal for the 2025-26 campaign which would then become permanent during next summer's transfer window.

However, it is likely that Barcelona would push for a permanent departure for financial reasons.

Fanatik claim that Ter Stegen has already signalled a willingness to make the move to Turkey, but he is likely to demand a higher salary to the one that is currently on the table.

Is Szczesny staying with Barcelona?

Wojciech Szczesny made the move to Barcelona last year following news of Ter Stegen's long-term injury, and the 35-year-old proved to be an inspired signing for the club.

The experienced goalkeeper kept 14 clean sheets in 30 appearances, but he only penned a one-year deal, with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

However, Barcelona are keen to keep hold of him, and reports in Spain have claimed that a new one-year agreement has been reached between the two parties.

With Garcia also arriving, Ter Stegen's departure looks almost certain this summer, and Galatasaray appear to currently be at the head of the queue for the German, who has made 422 appearances for Barcelona since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.