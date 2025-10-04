Arsenal are reportedly prepared to take a £15m hit on an experienced attacker during the January transfer window, and a Premier League rival is mooted as a potential destination.

The Gunners addressed their attacking shortages from last season with the big-money capture of Viktor Gyokeres during the summer, but the Sweden international has made an indifferent start to life at the Emirates so far.

Gyokeres has managed three goals from his first nine appearances for Mikel Arteta's side, although he was praised for his all-around performance in their 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos in midweek.

The 28-year-old has also not been helped by a lack of alternative options in the number nine role, as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are both recovering from serious knee injuries and will be until the latter stages of 2025.

In Jesus's case, the former Manchester City striker has been out of action since tearing his ACL in an FA Cup clash with Manchester United in January, but Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of the Brazilian returning before the end of the calendar year.

Arsenal willing to accept £15m transfer hit on Jesus?

Jesus could therefore still have an important role to play at Arsenal in the second half of the season, but his long-term future is the subject of increasing uncertainty, as he is in the final two years of his deal with no talk of an extension at present.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is prepared to part ways with the ex-Manchester City forward in the January transfer window and has set an affordable price tag for his services.

The report claims that Berta wants £30m to sanction Jesus's exit over the winter, meaning that Arsenal would take a £15.5m loss on the £45.5m they paid Man City to bring the South American to the Emirates in 2022.

Everton has been mooted as a potential destination for Jesus, but the report adds that the striker's wages could be an obstacle; he is on a £265,000-a-week salary at Arsenal - according to Capology - making him their second-highest paid player behind Havertz (£280k).

Jesus has contributed 26 goals and 20 assists from 96 appearances for the Gunners over the past three years, but multiple knee injuries have blighted his time in North London.

Should Arsenal consider Jesus sale in summer transfer window?

Jesus is not the striker who will score 25+ goals a season for a few years - that much was obvious when Arsenal first signed him - but he can still offer something unique to the Gunners' attack when fully fit.

Few Gooners should forget the Brazil international's winter revival last season, where he scored six goals in four games across all competitions from December 18 to January 1, shortly before his cruel ACL rupture.

When it comes to generating chances for himself, Jesus is one of the most naturally talented attackers Arsenal have in their ranks, and the 28-year-old deserves a chance to show what he is still capable of.

Arsenal would also be highly fortunate to garner £30m in January for a player who has barely kicked a ball in 2025, and given Havertz's own struggles with knee injuries of late, the Gunners should not consider weakening their attacking ranks entirely.

Jesus may very well never return to his pre-ACL form and could be sold on the cheap in the summer, but with squad depth more important than ever amid the hectic fixture calendar, a January exit must be a non-starter.