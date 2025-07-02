Arsenal are reportedly making progress in their efforts to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over a move to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have been considering Gyokeres as one of their top striker targets alongside RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko.

However, Arsenal's pursuit of Gyokeres has been complicated by a disagreement between the player and his current employers.

Gyokeres has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract, but he believed a gentleman's agreement was in place for him to leave for €60m (£51.2m) plus €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has denied that there is a gentleman's agreement with Gyokeres, although he has admitted that there is a "strong possibility" that the forward will leave this summer.

Arsenal make progress in Gyokeres pursuit

Varandas has also confirmed that he will not allow Gyokeres to leave in a €70m (£59m) deal, but he has revealed that he will not demand the player's release clause.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit to sign the Sweden international this summer.

The update claims that the Gunners are in 'advanced talks' with Sporting over a transfer and appear confident that they can strike a deal with the Portuguese giants.

The North London club have already reached an agreement with Gyokeres over a five-year contract.

With Arsenal making progress in their quest to sign Gyokeres, they appear to be moving away from any potential deal for Leipzig's Sesko.

Why are Arsenal pushing for Gyokeres deal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a new number nine after seeing his lack of options exposed by injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus last season.

The Gunners will also feel that signing a prolific number nine would boost their hopes of winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2003-04.

Gyokeres has definitely showcased his eye for goal during his two-year stay with Sporting, including 43 goals in 50 competitive appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Coventry City striker went on to rack up 54 goals in 52 matches across all competitions last term, including 39 strikes in 33 Primeira Liga games.

Gyokeres' goals have played a key role in Sporting winning back-to-back league titles and the Taca de Portugal.