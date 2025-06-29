Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas says that there is "a strong probability" Viktor Gyokeres will leave the Portuguese giants during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United and Arsenal continue to be linked with the 27-year-old, who has scored 97 goals and registered 28 assists in 102 appearances since arriving in Lisbon from Coventry City in the summer of 2023.

Last season, the Sweden international scored 54 goals and registered 13 assists in 52 appearances for Sporting, and he is viewed as one of the best forwards in world football.

There have been contrasting reports over how much Sporting want for the forward, who has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract in Lisbon.

Earlier this month, Varandas denied that a gentleman's agreement exists which would allow Gyokeres to leave the club for a fee in the region of €70m (£59m) during the current window.

Man United, Arsenal continue to be linked with Gyokeres

Varandas is expecting Gyokeres to leave Sporting this summer, but the club president has insisted that the Swede will not be available for a cut-price fee.

Sporting are not under pressure to sell the striker, according to the president, who referenced Martin Zubimendi, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo when discussing Gyokeres' market value.

Cunha cost Man United £62.5m, while it is understood that the Red Devils will pay a similar amount for Mbeumo, with a deal for the Brentford forward expected to be completed next week.

"Sporting is very calm regarding Viktor Gyokeres," Varandas told O Jogo. "Sporting does not need to sell him, but we remain sensitive to the dreams of Viktor and any of our athletes.

"After weeks of meetings, we are not asking for the release clause and will be reasonable regarding the price we ask for Viktor. Today, I believe there is a strong probability he will leave.

Sporting will not sell Gyokeres on the cheap

"We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65m (£55.5m). I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75m (£64m).

"Given the demands we consider fair, I believe Viktor could leave – unless he has the worst agent in the world, which is hard for me to believe, because he is one of the best footballers in the world.

"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60m (£51.2m) plus €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not.

"If Viktor stays, we will be very, very happy – and it will be a problem for our rivals. We are completely prepared to move for our target if Viktor leaves. If he stays, we are delighted, and it will be a problem for our opponents."

Gyokeres is allegedly due to return to pre-season training with Sporting on July 7.