'Top priority' Arsenal target interests PL rivals

Premier League interest reportedly increases in one Arsenal target who exceeded his expected return in La Liga last season.





Arsenal are reportedly set to compete with several Premier League clubs for the signing of a La Liga target.

Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet has become sought after by multiple European clubs, with the Gunners said to be eager to make him a 'top priority' signing in the future.

According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta considers the Athletic star as a potential replacement for Martin Odegaard and even Declan Rice, though it remains to be seen if the rumour gains traction in January or during the summer 2026 transfer window.

Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard during the 2025 summer transfer window, and they have also been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, as Arteta is reportedly keen on bringing in players with Champions League experience.

Although Sancet does not fit that profile, the Gunners are reportedly prepared to meet the 25-year-old's €80m (£69m) asking price.

Premier League interest builds in Arsenal target Sancet

According to the report, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to have Sancet on their radar.

The news indicates that the Red Devils see the Athletic Club player as a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim's style, while goal-shy Aston Villa hope to develop the 25-year-old under Unai Emery's management. Tottenham, meanwhile, admire the 25-year-old's technical ability and his talent for unsettling defences.

The crucial factor will be which of the four English clubs can both meet the stated €80m release clause and persuade the player that his next career move should be in England.

Since coming through the academy, Sancet has made 197 appearances for the club in the Basque Country, scoring 43 goals, with last season’s 15-goal tally being his best season so far.

What makes Sancet sought after?

A notable aspect of Sancet's previous season was his 15 La Liga goals, especially as he exceeded his expected numbers.

According to FBref, the attacking midfielder reached that tally from an xG of 9.7, meaning he outperformed his expected return by 5.3 goals.

Upon closer examination, the Spaniard's output resulted from 47 shots in total and 17 attempts on target, highlighting his impressive finishing ability during the 2024-25 season.

Unsurprisingly, Sancet ranks in the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals, while his goals per shot put him in the 92nd percentile — all per 90.

It remains to be seen whether the attacking midfielder's numbers are sustainable, but his commendable finishing and shooting skills make him a top prospect for any buyer.