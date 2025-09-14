Arsenal reportedly eye a midfield reinforcement from Barcelona despite the additions of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.





Arsenal are reportedly interested in a midfield addition from Barcelona, despite the impact of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard’s presence in reserve.

The North London club has benefitted from Zubimendi’s impressive start in the Premier League, with the former Real Sociedad midfielder scoring twice in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Spain international, signed for around €65m (£55.8m), has adapted well to English football, fitting into midfield alongside England star Declan Rice.

While Norgaard has yet to make his competitive debut for the Gunners due to a muscle injury, the Dane is expected to return to action shortly.

Nonetheless, the presence of Rice, Zubimendi and Norgaard in deep midfield has not stopped the Gunners from being linked with another player in that position, amid an ultimatum from Barcelona.

Barcelona’s ultimatum to Arsenal’s latest midfield target

According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta believes the Gunners need one more creative midfielder in that area, and the Premier League giants are looking to secure a deal for Frenkie de Jong, who has substantial Champions League experience.

The Dutchman's contract runs until summer 2026, providing him with multiple club options at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The report states that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is hesitant to lose the 28-year-old on a free transfer next summer, leading to suggestions that the former Ajax player could be sold cheaply in January 2026.

With Barcelona’s financial issues well-documented, the defending Spanish champions reportedly hope to secure a fee for the player signed for an initial €75m (£65.7m) from Ajax in 2019.

The Netherlands international is said to be attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, although Arsenal might have the advantage due to the player’s rumoured desire to stay in European football.

De Jong has made 261 appearances since moving to Barcelona from Ajax, winning La Liga twice in 2022-23 and last season, and securing the Copa del Rey in 2021 and 2025.

Do Arsenal really need De Jong?

Although the report highlights De Jong's Champions League experience, the Dutchman's passing undoubtedly boosts Arsenal if they pursue a move.

According to Fbref, the Barcelona midfielder ranks in the 98th percentile for passes completed, 96th percentile for progressive passing distance and 99th percentile for passes into the final third — all per 90 among midfielders in Europe.

In comparison, Rice is in the 62nd percentile for passes completed, 52nd for progressive passing distance and 52nd for passes into the final third; Zubimendi is in the 67th, 66th and 61st percentiles, while Norgaard ranks in the 42nd, 59th and 71st percentiles.

Furthermore, the Barcelona midfielder's aggressive ball-carrying, which places him in the 92nd percentile, rivals Rice inthe 94th percentile and surpasses Zubimendi and Norgaard in the 42nd and 5th percentiles, respectively.