[monks data]
Athletic Bilbao logo
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 16, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

Athletic Bilbao
vs.
Arsenal

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Athletic Bilbao: Martin Odegaard, William Saliba latest

By , Senior Reporter
Odegaard out or doubt? Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Athletic Bilbao
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Seeking to translate domestic dominance into an opening Champions League success, Arsenal head to the Basque country to face Athletic Bilbao in Tuesday's league phase opener.

Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to the UCL quarter-finals and semi-finals since guiding the club back into the continent's premier competition, suffering last-four heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Arsenal will head to Spain with a spring in their step, having eased past Nottingham Forest 3-0 in Saturday's Premier League encounter thanks to a Martin Zubimendi double and a Viktor Gyokeres tap-in.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Athletic, who qualified for the Champions League courtesy of a fourth-placed finish in the 2024-25 La Liga season.


Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard pictured on August 23, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Athletic)

For the second time in three games, Martin Odegaard was taken off with a shoulder injury against Nottingham Forest, and Arteta is sweating over the fitness of his captain for the Gunners' Champions League opener.


William Saliba

Arsenal's William Saliba pictured on December 27, 2024

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Athletic)

William Saliba was back in team training on Friday following an ankle injury, defying previous claims that he would need between three and four weeks on the treatment table.

The Frenchman was not risked for the visit of Forest, but there is ostensibly a strong chance that he will make the cut when Arsenal head to San Mames.


Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka pictured on August 9, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka is not quite as far along in his rehabilitation as Saliba, so an appearance this week is likely out of the question, but he might force his way back into contention for the visit of Manchester City next weekend.


Kai Havertz

Arsenal's Kai Havertz pictured on January 25, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz is "moving freely" again as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem, but it will still be a number of weeks before the German is considered for a return to matchday action.


Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus goes down injured on January 12, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus is now doing individual ball work eight months after suffering an ACL injury, and Arteta has revealed that the Brazilian is on course to return to full training in either December or January, so a comeback before the end of 2025 is not beyond the realm of possibility.


Christian Norgaard

Arsenal's Christian Norgaard pictured on August 6, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Forest)

Christian Norgaard is still yet to make his competitive Arsenal debut due to a knock, but the Dane is expected to be part of the squad for the journey to Bilbao, having taken part in team training before Saturday's win over Forest.


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

ID:581437:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7140:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
rhs 2.0
FT
Pickering Town CFC
0-2
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
FT
Ebbsfleet
5-0
Ashford Town
FT
Hyde
2-0
Whitby
FT
Telford
3-1
Kidderminster
FT
Eastbourne
4-0
Epsom & Ewell FC
FT
Farnborough
4-1
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
FT
Matlock Town
3-0
Carlton Town
FT
Hemel Hemps.
4-1
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Fylde
4-1
Bamber Bridge
FT
Gosport Borough
0-3
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
FT
Chesham
1-4
King's Lynn
FT
Whitehawk
0-2
Walton & Hersham
FT
West Auckland
0-1
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
FT
Curzon Ashton
4-1
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
FT
Hampton
4-2
AFC Croydon Athletic
FT
Gainsborough
2-1
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
FT
FC United
0-1
Chadderton
FT
Stalybridge
1-2
Chester
FT
Bedford
1-1
Dag & Red
FT
Maldon & Tiptree
2-0
Stanway Rovers FC
FT
Hungerford
3-0
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
FT
Congleton Town FC
0-1
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
FT
Quorn
2-1
Kettering
FT
Grimsby Borough
1-1
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
FT
Steyning Town
2-2
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
FT
Westbury United
3-2
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
FT
Brixham
1-3
Dorchester
FT
Sutton Coldfield Town
3-1
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
FT
AFC Totton
2-0
Torquay Utd
FT
Buxton
3-0
Redditch United
FT
AFC Sudbury
1-2
Aveley
FT
Spalding
3-0
Alfreton
FT
P'boro Sports
2-1
Hornchurch
FT
Shepshed Dynamo
0-2
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
FT
Whitstable Town
1-1
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
FT
Royston
1-0
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
FT
Ashford United
0-3
Chatham Town
FT
Bootle FC
1-3
Darlington
FT
Dunston
1-0
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
FT
Chertsey Town
2-3
Cray Valley
FT
Wimborne Town
2-1
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
FT
Newcastle Blue Star
0-2
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
FT
Hanwell Town
0-1
Bedfont Sports
FT
Ashton United
2-0
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!