Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Seeking to translate domestic dominance into an opening Champions League success, Arsenal head to the Basque country to face Athletic Bilbao in Tuesday's league phase opener.

Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to the UCL quarter-finals and semi-finals since guiding the club back into the continent's premier competition, suffering last-four heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Arsenal will head to Spain with a spring in their step, having eased past Nottingham Forest 3-0 in Saturday's Premier League encounter thanks to a Martin Zubimendi double and a Viktor Gyokeres tap-in.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Athletic, who qualified for the Champions League courtesy of a fourth-placed finish in the 2024-25 La Liga season.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Athletic)

For the second time in three games, Martin Odegaard was taken off with a shoulder injury against Nottingham Forest, and Arteta is sweating over the fitness of his captain for the Gunners' Champions League opener.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Athletic)

William Saliba was back in team training on Friday following an ankle injury, defying previous claims that he would need between three and four weeks on the treatment table.

The Frenchman was not risked for the visit of Forest, but there is ostensibly a strong chance that he will make the cut when Arsenal head to San Mames.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka is not quite as far along in his rehabilitation as Saliba, so an appearance this week is likely out of the question, but he might force his way back into contention for the visit of Manchester City next weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz is "moving freely" again as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem, but it will still be a number of weeks before the German is considered for a return to matchday action.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus is now doing individual ball work eight months after suffering an ACL injury, and Arteta has revealed that the Brazilian is on course to return to full training in either December or January, so a comeback before the end of 2025 is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Forest)

Christian Norgaard is still yet to make his competitive Arsenal debut due to a knock, but the Dane is expected to be part of the squad for the journey to Bilbao, having taken part in team training before Saturday's win over Forest.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

