Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes a worrying admission as he delivers the latest on Martin Odegaard's shoulder injury following the Gunners' 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has delivered a worrying update on Martin Odegaard's latest injury ahead of the Gunners' clashes with Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City.

The North London giants swept aside Nottingham Forest 3-0 in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff, where Martin Zubimendi struck a brace either side of Viktor Gyokeres's third goal in four games.

However, it was not quite the perfect afternoon for Arteta, whose captain Odegaard suffered his second shoulder injury in the space of three games and had to be withdrawn in the first half of the Emirates encounter.

The Norway international landed awkwardly after getting caught up in a challenge involving Morgan Gibbs-White and Jurrien Timber, although he initially tried to play through the pain before calling it quits.

Odegaard had already suffered one shoulder problem in August's 5-0 home win over Leeds United, although he was back on the bench for the Gunners' 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield the next weekend.

Arteta provides Odegaard injury update before Athletic, Man City clashes

However, Arteta has made the slightly concerning admission that the midfielder's latest issue is to the same shoulder, telling TNT Sports: "He had to come out, I think it's the same shoulder he did last time.

"He wasn't comfortable to continue, so that's a shame because he played with the national team, he was feeling good, and suddenly something happened again."

Asked if he expected his captain to be fit for the trip to Athletic on Tuesday, Arteta responded: "Certainly he's going to be doing everything from now on to be ready! I guarantee that, but I don't know."

Arsenal are already guaranteed to be missing Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for their opening Champions League game of the season, although Arteta could be blessed with two returns.

William Saliba was back in training on Friday following an ankle injury but did not make the cut on Saturday, while Christian Norgaard could also make his competitive Arsenal debut in midweek following a knock.

How can Arteta replace Odegaard against Athletic, Man City?

Arteta has one obvious solution to replace Odegaard if the Scandinavian's second shoulder issue proves more serious than the last one; trust Ethan Nwaneri in the captain's role.

The Spaniard has so far been loath to start Nwaneri centrally, even though the Gunners supposedly believe that his future lies in such a slot rather than a wide role, as the 18-year-old would have to shoulder the responsibility of leading the press.

Alternatively, Arteta could shift Mikel Merino back over to that side - as he did at Anfield - and bring Declan Rice back into the left eight position, but the former is not a natural creator a la Nwaneri or Odegaard.

The Gunners boss could also trial Eberechi Eze in that spot, allowing either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard to start on the left, so Arsenal should have enough strength in depth to cope without Odegaard, who has struggled to replicate in 2023-24 form over the past year.

