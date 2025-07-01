Eberechi Eze would bring the "X-factor" that Arsenal are lacking, but caution must be urged over a move for the Crystal Palace star, Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze would bring an "X-factor" to an Arsenal side who are crying out for a player of his ilk, but caution must be urged over a deal, Charles Watts has stressed.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that the Gunners had been in talks with Eze's entourage and are now informed of the conditions for a deal for the £68m-rated England international.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to hold an interest in Eze but are crucially not following it up at this stage, seemingly putting Arsenal at the head of the queue for the former Queens Park Rangers youngster.

Watts has consistently talked up Eze potentially moving to Arsenal, who according to the Gunners expert lack a maverick player able to change a game in a heartbeat.

Asked what makes Eze stand out from the rest of Arsenal's rumoured targets, Watts told Sports Mole: “It’s his creativity in the central areas. And what's interesting about Eze is that it wouldn't necessarily be in place of one of the other wingers, which is really, really exciting.

"We know what Arsenal lacked last season, apart from fitness and everyone staying healthy. They just lacked the ability to break down the low blocks, teams who sat deep and offered them very little space. They really, really struggled against it, there were so many draws because they couldn't score two, three goals and kill games off.

“Eze just gives you that X-factor type player that this squad really, really lacks. He can hurt teams from out wide, but he can hurt teams from the centre as well. He can open up a game out of absolutely nothing by a moment of quality, individual brilliance. I just don't think Arsenal really have that in the squad.

“They've got loads of brilliant players, but there's not many, apart from Saka, who in a really tight game would just do something that you'd be like, ‘wow’, and suddenly, bang, you're winning 1-0 because of a moment of absolutely individual brilliance. We've seen Eze do that so many times for Palace. And I would just love that to come into the squad at Arsenal. I think he'd be perfect.”

Why caution must be urged over Arsenal Eze move

Going from strength to strength since making the move to Selhurst Park in 2020, Eze had a direct hand in 25 goals in 43 matches across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign, 14 of his own and 11 assists.

The 27-year-old repeatedly displayed his adaptability in Oliver Glasner's system too, functioning as a number 10 and wide man throughout the season, and Arsenal's pursuit of Eze is thought to be separate to their search for a new left-winger.

While Eze could easily work off that side for Arsenal, the Englishman could also compete with and cover for Martin Odegaard on the right of the midfield trio, a position that Mikel Arteta was often reluctant to throw Ethan Nwaneri into last season.

However, Watts has tempered expectations ever so slightly, reiterating that Arsenal have been in touch with several players' camps this summer and are not guaranteed to follow up their interest with a formal bid.

“It would lessen the load on Martin Odegaard as well," he added. "If Odegaard's struggling like he was at times last season, give him a breather, which he really lacked because there was no one else who could do it. He had to play when he was playing badly. He could play alongside Martin Odegaard if needs be, can play out on the left. It's just real versatility and quality.

“And it's just what this Arsenal squad is crying out for in my view. It's why I've been banging the drum about Eze for a long, long time. And the talks have now taken place. The only thing that urges a side of caution is that Arsenal have held talks with an awful lot of people. Just because these talks have taken place doesn't necessarily mean that a bid is going to follow.

“They now know exactly sort of the terms of any deal, which was the idea of the meeting in the first place, but they've done that with an awful lot of players so far this summer. So caution for now on it.”

Is Eze a bigger priority than a new striker for Arsenal?

One month since the first summer transfer window opened, Arsenal are yet to bolster their attacking ranks whatsoever, but they have now confirmed what may be the first of four defensive signings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's £5m switch from Chelsea was announced on Monday, and the Gunners are also expected to unveil Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad imminently.

A deal for Brentford's Christian Norgaard is also progressing, and a second bid is anticipated for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera following a rejected €14m (£12m) approach.

However, while the Gunners are yet to make headway in their number nine search, Watts feels that striking a deal for a new striker is still the top item on Andrea Berta's agenda.

“I think a striker has to be the priority, but he [Eze] would be very closely behind," he added. "All three of them would be so hugely important, a winger, a striker, and if he is going to be separate to the wide man, I think that will be equally important. But the whole world is watching Arsenal about the striker. For everyone's sanity, it needs to be sorted so, so quickly so we can just stop talking about Arsenal and the number nine.

“I know football clubs don't operate to stop because of the optics and stuff like that, but in this case, they really should, because it absolutely needs to be sorted very, very quickly.”

Eze's £68m release clause can reportedly be paid in three instalments, and Arsenal would not be expected to run into any problems forking out that fee, as their Financial Fair Play situation is healthy.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Arsenal's interest in Eze