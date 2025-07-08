Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could include 'promising defender' in Eberechi Eze part-exchange deal

'Promising defender' could help Arsenal drive down £68m Eze fee
Arsenal could supposedly include a 'promising defender' in a deal for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze to try to drive the £60m price tag down.

The Gunners are seemingly serious about bringing the England international to North London in the summer window and are said to be formulating a payment structure ahead of an official bid.

Eze's Crystal Palace contract - which expires in 2027 - is thought to contain a release clause worth around £60m, which Arsenal are hopeful of paying in three instalments of £20m.

Including add-ons, the total fee would reportedly come to around £68m, although Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta may have an ace up their sleeve in negotiations with their London rivals.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are willing to send a player in the opposite direction to Eze, and the unknown man in question is a 'promising defender' on the fringes of the first team.

Arsenal 'willing' to include young makeweight in Eze deal

Crystal Palace and England's Eberechi Eze pictured on June 10, 2025

The defender has reportedly already made a few appearances under Mikel Arteta, but he could now make the switch to Selhurst Park as Arsenal attempt to drive the £68m price tag down.

The Gunners have only made one major signing so far in the shape of £56m midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while also spending £5m on the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is soon expected to arrive in a deal worth an initial £10m, while the Gunners are moving closer to capturing Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, who could cost around £70m.

Adding a potential £50m outlay for Chelsea's Noni Madueke into the mix, Arsenal's spending could come close to £200m without Eze, meaning that Berta may have to formulate alternative solutions to a straight cash sum.

Eze came up with 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Crystal Palace last season, including the winner in the Eagles' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.

Who might this 'promising defender' be?

Arsenal's Maldini Kacurri pictured on September 25, 2024

Arsenal's exceptional 'promising defender' at present is Myles Lewis-Skelly, but as the 18-year-old has just signed a new long-term Emirates contract, there is no chance of him departing anytime soon.

Instead, there are only two players who really fit the bill in the Under-21 ranks; 19-year-old centre-back Maldini Kacurri and 18-year-old right-back Joshua Nichols.

Kacurri made his Arsenal debut as a late substitute in September's 5-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Bolton Wanderers, before making three appearances for Bromley during a loan spell in the second half of last season.

Nichols also enjoyed his first-team baptism in the Bolton victory, playing the full 90 at the Emirates, and he was on the bench in three Premier League games last season too.

