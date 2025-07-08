Arsenal could supposedly include a 'promising defender' in a deal for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze to try to drive the £60m price tag down.

The Gunners are seemingly serious about bringing the England international to North London in the summer window and are said to be formulating a payment structure ahead of an official bid.

Eze's Crystal Palace contract - which expires in 2027 - is thought to contain a release clause worth around £60m, which Arsenal are hopeful of paying in three instalments of £20m.

Including add-ons, the total fee would reportedly come to around £68m, although Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta may have an ace up their sleeve in negotiations with their London rivals.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are willing to send a player in the opposite direction to Eze, and the unknown man in question is a 'promising defender' on the fringes of the first team.

Arsenal 'willing' to include young makeweight in Eze deal

The defender has reportedly already made a few appearances under Mikel Arteta, but he could now make the switch to Selhurst Park as Arsenal attempt to drive the £68m price tag down.

The Gunners have only made one major signing so far in the shape of £56m midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while also spending £5m on the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is soon expected to arrive in a deal worth an initial £10m, while the Gunners are moving closer to capturing Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, who could cost around £70m.

Adding a potential £50m outlay for Chelsea's Noni Madueke into the mix, Arsenal's spending could come close to £200m without Eze, meaning that Berta may have to formulate alternative solutions to a straight cash sum.

Eze came up with 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Crystal Palace last season, including the winner in the Eagles' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.

Who might this 'promising defender' be?

Arsenal's exceptional 'promising defender' at present is Myles Lewis-Skelly, but as the 18-year-old has just signed a new long-term Emirates contract, there is no chance of him departing anytime soon.

Instead, there are only two players who really fit the bill in the Under-21 ranks; 19-year-old centre-back Maldini Kacurri and 18-year-old right-back Joshua Nichols.

Kacurri made his Arsenal debut as a late substitute in September's 5-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Bolton Wanderers, before making three appearances for Bromley during a loan spell in the second half of last season.

Nichols also enjoyed his first-team baptism in the Bolton victory, playing the full 90 at the Emirates, and he was on the bench in three Premier League games last season too.