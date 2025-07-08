Arsenal are reportedly working on a payment structure for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, but the Gunners could face a fresh problem in their pursuit of the 27-year-old attacker.

Arsenal are reportedly formulating a payment structure for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze and are hopeful of signing the England international without having to make a significant sale.

Separate from their pursuit of a new striker and new winger, Mikel Arteta's side are thought to have earmarked Eze as another target who could elevate their attacking game to the next level.

The Gunners appear to be at the head of the queue for the former Queens Park Rangers youngster, as Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly taken a step back from pursuing the FA Cup winner.

Arsenal have been told that Eze would bring the "X-factor" that their attack currently lacks, and there is understood to be a release clause worth around £68m in his Palace contract, which expires in 2027.

According to The Independent, Arsenal are now 'lining up' an official bid for Eze, and the Gunners are working on a financial plan that would see them fork out a transfer fee in three instalments.

Arsenal 'serious' about Eze signing as budget revealed

Heading into the summer, Arsenal supposedly only had a budget for two major signings and a couple of smaller deals a la Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m) and Christian Norgaard (£15m).

The North London giants have already confirmed one of their marquee signings in the shape of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while progress has been made in efforts to bring Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres to the club.

The consensus was that any other costly signings would have been funded by player sales, but Arsenal are allegedly 'serious' about bringing Eze to the Emirates without having to part ways with one of their prized assets.

The report adds that Eze's release clause amounts to around £60m, with additional payments in the form of add-ons, and Arsenal are aiming to strike a deal with their London rivals that would see them fork out £20m in three instalments.

The Emirates is also believed to be the attacker's number one choice if he does depart Selhurst Park this summer, so personal terms between the player and Arsenal are not expected to be an issue.

Arsenal could still face new problem in Eze transfer race

Tottenham cooling their pursuit of Eze seemingly left Arsenal leading a one-horse race for the 27-year-old, but Liverpool have also been tipped to rekindle their 'long-standing' interest in the coming weeks.

The Reds are still reeling from the devastating death of Diogo Jota, and at the same time, Luis Diaz continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Colombia international is believed to be on the radar of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer, the former having identified him as an ideal alternative to Nico Williams, who recently signed a 10-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Diaz is reportedly particularly keen to join one of his suitors, potentially leaving Arne Slot and Richard Hughes in a situation where they have to further beef up their attack ahead of their Premier League title defence.

Eze has contributed 40 goals and 28 assists in 167 appearances for Crystal Palace across all tournaments, including an eye-catching 14 strikes and 11 helpers from 43 matches in the 2024-25 campaign.