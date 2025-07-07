Liverpool star Luis Diaz 'keen on summer move' to European giants

High-profile switch: Diaz 'keen on move' to European giants
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is reportedly hoping for a transfer to European giants Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has reportedly set his sights on a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation for the majority of 2025, with the German giants supposedly handing the player a contract offer in June.

Diaz was a key part of the Liverpool side which cantered to the Premier League title during the most recent domestic campaign.

The Colombia international bagged 13 goals and provided five assists across 36 league contests, starting a total of 28 top-flight matches.

Since making the switch to Anfield from Porto during the January window of 2022, Diaz has netted on 41 occasions across 148 competitive appearances.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates with Curtis Jones on February 23, 2025

Liverpool star Diaz keen on Bayern switch?

According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool forward Diaz has expressed his desires ahead of a potential Anfield exit this summer.

The report claims that the 28-year-old has informed Bayern Munich that he is in favour of a move to the Bundesliga giants before the end of the window.

It is understood that the Bavarian outfit have made the capture of Liverpool's Diaz a top priority ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

As well as Vincent Kompany's troops, it is believed that Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are admirers of the winger.

Bayern Munich were supposedly chasing moves for Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams, however Diaz is now the main target at Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala picks up an injury on July 5, 2025

Bayern hurried by Musiala nightmare

The German side are said to be pushing hard for the signature of Liverpool man Diaz following an unfortunate incident at the Club World Cup.

A star at the top end of the pitch for the Bundesliga holders, Jamal Musiala suffered a nasty collision during the quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The youngster is now sidelined for at least four months with a broken ankle, with Bayern on a mission to secure an adequate replacement.

Carter White

