Bayern Munich reportedly make contact over a move to sign a Liverpool attacker in the current transfer window.

Bayern Munich have reportedly made contact with Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz over a potential summer move.

Diaz still has two years left to run on his Anfield contract, but there is uncertainty about whether he will still be at the club for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Colombia international continues to be linked with a move away, having emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Barcelona were also said to be among Diaz's admirers, before they seemingly turned their focus to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

A recent report claimed that Bayern were the latest club to show an interest in the Liverpool forward.

Bayern hold Diaz talks

According to Bild, Bayern have made contact with Diaz's camp in a sign that they are stepping up their pursuit.

Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, has made a 'concrete approach' to Diaz over a potential move to bring him to the Allianz Arena this summer.

The talks included discussions over figures related to personal terms, with Bayern's interest getting serious after missing out on other targets.

Bayern had previously been linked with Williams and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, but the pair appear to be on course to join Barcelona and Chelsea, respectively.

Bayern keeping tabs on Rashford

In addition to Diaz, Bayern are also considering Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford as a potential option in their quest to recruit a new left winger.

Rashford is back at Old Trafford after spending the second season on loan at Aston Villa, who decided against activating their £40m buy option.

The 27-year-old will be moved on this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements by Man United head coach Ruben Amorim.

However, Bayern have reportedly placed him on their 'longlist', suggesting he is not one of their main targets at this stage.