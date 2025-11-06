Arsenal defender William Saliba is likely to leave the club at some point in the future, but fans should not worry about his recent Real Madrid comments, expert Charles Watts exclusively tells Sports Mole.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is likely to leave the club at some point in the future, but fans should not worry about his recent Real Madrid comments, expert Charles Watts has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The France international has blossomed into one of the most revered players in his position since breaking into the Arsenal team in 2022 and recently signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates, where he is now tied down until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Saliba snubbed interest from Real Madrid to commit his peak years to Arsenal, but the 24-year-old recently admitted that glances from the 15-time European champions were 'tempting', although he also outlined his desire to win trophies with Mikel Arteta's side first.

Saliba's comments could be interpreted as the Frenchman opening the door to Real Madrid once he wins a major honour with Arsenal, but Watts cannot see the defender wanting a new challenge as early as next summer if the Gunners become Premier League or Champions League champions this season.

Asked if he was concerned by Saliba's comments, Watts replied: “No. I'm sure he'll go at some point, but I don't think he'd win the title this season and go ‘that's it. That's me done.’ He'll be like ‘let's carry on, let's make this a bit of a dynasty’.

“He's just signed a brand-new contract for a long, long time. He was an Arsenal fan growing up, but he's not got that massive emotional tie that some of the other players have. I'm sure if someone like Real Madrid comes knocking, you're going to want to experience that at some point.

'Arsenal can make a hell of a lot of money from William Saliba'

“If he sees out this current contract he's got with Arsenal, he'd be due a testimonial. He’d have been here a hell of a long time, would have enjoyed his best years at Arsenal. And hopefully he'll have some trophies tucked away before he does maybe get itchy feet and decide that he wants to try something new.

“The good thing is when that happens, whether that be two, three years down the line, Arsenal are in a really good position to make a hell of a lot of money. So it doesn't bother me as long as they plan. We're going to get another few years, at least in my view, of Saliba at his very, very best.”

If Real Madrid came knocking for Saliba next summer, Los Blancos would no doubt have to make the 24-year-old Arsenal's all-time highest sale, a record that is still held by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35m move to Liverpool in 2017.

Saliba - who is valued at £70.3m by Transfermarkt - has seldom been granted a rest during his three years in Arteta's first team, making 147 appearances in all tournaments since the start of 2022-23 and missing just four Premier League matches since the 2023-24 campaign began.

The ex-Saint-Etienne starlet has often lacked a recognised deputy on the right of defence, as Ben White and Jurrien Timber have almost always been required at right-back due to one of the duo being injured, while Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract was terminated in the summer amid his perpetual fitness problems.

However, Arteta now has Cristhian Mosquera in the ranks, and the summer signing from Valencia has already made a hugely positive impression, barring one error for Newcastle United's goal in September's 2-1 Premier League victory.

Is Cristhian Mosquera ready to replace William Saliba at Arsenal?

As a result, Watts has no fears that Mosquera - who he feels was Arsenal's best value-for-money signing this summer - can step into the Saliba void if the Frenchman is out injured or decides to move elsewhere.

"I've seen nothing to suggest that he can't be that and that we should be worried if he has to step in at any point, because he's just done it so seamlessly so far," Watts added.

“The Newcastle game, I don't even look at that really as a massive error. That just happens. The best players in the world will try to clear a ball, miscue it and it'll go for a corner. That wasn't why Arsenal conceded a goal in that game - it was that they defended the corner really poorly after that.

“He’s been so exemplary since he arrived, and he looks he's got all the attributes that Saliba has. Saliba is probably better on the ball, but Mosquera is probably faster, which is saying something because Saliba is fast. Mosquera, when he gets going, is rapid, strong. He's still got loads to learn, but he's got all the tools to go on and be an absolute superstar.

“Of all the signings Arsenal did in the summer value for money wise, there's no doubt in my mind what the best piece of business. Cristhian Mosquera. Arsenal have got such an embarrassment of riches in defence that any other manager would die for. Mosquera has just been a revelation.”

Saliba is expected to start and Mosquera is expected to take his place on the bench when the Gunners face Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League showdown, but Arteta will be missing injured striker Viktor Gyokeres, whom Watts recently revealed his fear over.