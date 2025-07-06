Arsenal are on the lookout for offensive reinforcements, and a report claims that they will enter negotiations next week with a Premier League club.

Negotiations for Chelsea forward Noni Madueke are said to have been scheduled by Arsenal for next week following reports of an agreement on personal terms.

The Gunners look set to finally make significant moves in the transfer window, with midfielder Martin Zubimendi's signing confirmed by the club on Sunday.

In more good news for supporters, stories have emerged which claim that Arsenal are making significant progress in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Reports have also claimed that the Londoners are closing in on the signing of Chelsea winger Madueke, who is said to have already greenlit a move to the Emirates.

No official approach has been made to the Blues for his signature, but journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that talks are scheduled for next week, with Chelsea valuing the player at just under £52m.

Are Arsenal making a mistake?

Arsenal have long been linked with offensive reinforcements, with the side keen on adding goals to the side following their struggles in 2024-25.

The Londoners scored 69 goals in the league last term, 17 fewer than champions Liverpool managed, but it is difficult to predict if Madueke can be relied upon in the final third.

The 23-year-old only scored seven times in the most recent top-flight campaign, and he ended the league season having failed to register a direct goal contribution in 11 games.

Additionally, there are concerns that a move for Madueke could scupper potential transfers for more established attackers such as Real Madrid's Rodrygo or Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

It is also unclear at this stage whether Madueke would be an automatic starter considering he has predominantly played on the right of attack for Chelsea, and he is highly unlikely to displace Bukayo Saka from Arsenal's XI.

On the opposite flank, while Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent, it could be risky to try and have Madueke adapt to a relatively unfamiliar role.

Boss Mikel Arteta will be under pressure to bring the Premier League title back to the Emirates, and he must ensure that Madueke's signing pushes his side closer to glory if he is to avoid further scrutiny.