Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who is facing an unceratin future.

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly showing keen interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who is facing an uncertain future at the French club. 

The 19-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks at the Parisian club and has made 138 senior appearances since making his debut in 2022. 

The young midfielder is regarded as a top talent at the club, having made 55 appearances last season and played a crucial part as PSG won the French league and the Champions League. 

This season, he has already made four starts in Ligue 1 and has also accumulated 125 minutes of action in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Man City put on red alert? 

Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaire-Emery pictured on November 26, 2024

Zaire-Emery is reportedly facing an uncertain future at PSG under manager Luis Enrique, having played a lesser key role in the team in recent times.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Arsenal and Man City are on red alert as Zaire-Emery could leave the club for around €80m (£69.6m), as the youngster may not be happy with not being the first choice for his club. 

Mikel Arteta has Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard as major options in midfield, and the Gunners may not be interested in adding another similar player to their ranks despite his vast potential. 

Man City might be a more interesting option as Pep Guardiola could be looking to add another fresh young talent in midfield, especially if City decide to offload Mateo Kovacic next summer. 

Man City have other targets in mind 

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on September 14, 2025

In recent weeks, City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, as they see him as a perfect long-term replacement for Rodri. 

City are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has been outstanding for Vincent Kompany's side this season. 

It has been reported that City would be prepared to offer €50m (£43.49m) during the January transfer window, but Bayern are not thinking about losing him. 

In the Premier League, City have reportedly kept tabs on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, and therefore, they have plenty of options to choose from, along with Zaire-Emery. 

