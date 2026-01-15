Arsenal have two contract priorities after Bukayo Saka renewal - Martin Odegaard isn't one of them

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 14:16

Arsenal have two critical contract priorities after tying Bukayo Saka down to a new long-term deal, but Martin Odegaard is not one of them.

A few days ago, it was reported that Saka had agreed a renewal until the end of the 2030-31 season, which will be a four-year extension to his current terms that are due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Mikel Arteta's side are therefore tying Saka down for the England international's prime years after the 24-year-old made himself the face of Arsenal, having registered 77 goals and 77 assists in 291 senior appearances for the Gunners.

Saka has also registered a respectable seven strikes and six helpers from 28 appearances in 2025-26, and speaking to Sports Mole, Charles Watts was in no doubt that the Hale End product was going to commit his future to Arsenal.

“He was always going to sign," Watts said. "All the messages for the last sort of six months was that it was going to happen. Everything was running smoothly and it was just a matter of when, not if. So no massive surprise, but still great news that it has all now been agreed.

Why Bukayo Saka is the "ultimate modern-day footballer" after new Arsenal contract

“He is Arsenal. He's the main guy, a franchise player. The figurehead of this modern-day Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, one of England's main men. The quality he continues to show on the pitch, he's only 24. The marketing abilities, he's the total package - the ultimate modern-day footballer.

“It’s fantastic news for everyone, another tick on the contract checklist that Andrea Berta has probably got pinned on his wall at London Colney.”

Saka will follow the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in agreeing a new Arsenal deal since the end of last season, but the work is never complete for sporting director Berta.

The former Atletico Madrid chief will soon turn his attention to other players in the last 18 months or two-and-a-half years of their contracts, including left-wing duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who fall into the former category.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice, David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Odegaard are all out of contract in 2028; the former three are still on the same terms they signed when they joined the North London outfit on permanent deals, while Odegaard's last extension was in 2023.

Who are Arsenal's next contract priorities after Bukayo Saka deal?

Asked who his next priorities would be for a new deal, Watts name-checked Timber and Rice as the two players at the top of his list and also revealed that discussions with the former could even be wrapped up imminently.

“Timber and Rice will certainly be the next priorities for me," Watts added. "Timber's already progressing very, very well - we hear that's going to be done relatively swiftly. Declan Rice will be a big new contract, no doubt. He came in as a huge star anyway, on big money for a huge transfer fee.

"Since then, he's just gone to another level and is one of the best midfielders in the world - you could argue he's the best midfielder in the world. I would imagine that is going to be a massive priority for Arsenal.

"Martinelli and Trossard, slightly different. Martinelli, although he's 18 months, he's got an option to make that two and a half years. So there's no massive pressing need with him, although I'm sure a decision will have to be made in the summer in terms of exactly what route you're going to go down.

“Trossard because of his age just feels slightly less important to get sorted as the likes of Timber and Rice and Raya. Odegaard as well.”

Timber could start at left-back once again in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest this Saturday, as Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are both expected to miss out through injury once again.

