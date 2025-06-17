Arsenal reportedly identify a second Real Madrid attacker as an ideal alternative to Rodrygo, whom they have made little progress in their pursuit of.

Arsenal have earmarked Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz as an ideal alternative to top target Rodrygo, according to a report.

The Gunners have been tipped to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Rodrygo, whom they have supposedly given serious consideration to a move for.

However, there has been little to no progress on that front in recent weeks, as the South American is said to be determined to prove his worth to new Real boss Xabi Alonso during the Club World Cup.

Arsenal are still believed to be monitoring developments on Rodrygo's future, but they are not putting all of their eggs in the Brazilian's basket in case he proves unattainable.

Instead, a report from Fichajes - via The Mirror - suggests that ex-Manchester City starlet Diaz has been identified as a suitable alternative to the South American.

Arsenal identify Diaz as 'smart' Rodrygo alternative

Diaz has been on the books at the Bernabeu for over six years now, having left Manchester City midway through the 2018-19 season, when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was an assistant at the Etihad.

The Morocco international has come up with a respectable 20 goals and 19 assists in 117 appearances for Los Blancos in all tournaments since, including six strikes and seven helpers from 52 matches last term.

However, Diaz has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter in the Spanish capital, and he is about to enter the final two years of his contract with the 15-time European champions, although an extension is believed to be in the pipeline.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are supposedly ready to fork out €50m (£42.6m) to bring Diaz back to the Premier League, where he made just five appearances during his time under Arteta and Pep Guardiola's wing at Man City.

The North London giants are said to view the 25-year-old as a 'smart' alternative to Rodrygo, although they may have to fend off competition from Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen to land him.

Why Diaz may not be the right man for Arsenal

Diaz certainly ticks a couple of critical boxes for Arteta, as the Morocco international is adaptable in all areas of attack, equally strong on both feet and has never spent more than two months out injured.

However, the 25-year-old tends to work best in the number 10 slot or on the right-hand side, where Arsenal already have Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri coming through to compete with and cover for Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal are crying out for a left-sided specialist as opposed to another versatile attacker of Diaz's ilk, although they may soon have to concede defeat in the race for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who looks set to join Barcelona instead.