Arsenal, Chelsea 'fail' with approaches for PSG star

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly fail in their efforts to sign one member of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League-winning squad.

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly failed with approaches for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The 22-year-old made important contributions in PSG's treble-winning season, registering 21 goals and 20 assists in 60 competitive appearances.

However, he had to settle for a substitute role in last month's Champions League final against Inter Milan, as Luis Enrique opted for Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele.

The selection could indicate that Barcola will not be guaranteed a starter going forward, leading to speculation that he could depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea fail in Barcola pursuit

According to L'Equipe, London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have both made approaches to sign Barcola in recent times.

However, the report claims the Champions League winners rebuffed Arsenal and Chelsea's advances.

PSG also turned down an approach from German champions Bayern Munich and have no intention of sanctioning the forward's sale this summer.

In a separate update, journalist Fabrizio Romano reiterates PSG's desire to keep hold of Barcola, with Enrique planning for him to be part of his squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

The French side are certainly under no immediate pressure to part ways with Barcola, considering the fact that he is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Do Arsenal and Chelsea have alternative targets?

With PSG reluctant to sell, Arsenal and Chelsea will surely have to turn their focus to other targets in their quest to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, but they look set to lose out to La Liga champions Barcelona.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is also believed to be a target for Arsenal amid speculation surrounding the Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to bolster their wide options with the addition of Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, despite failing to secure his signature before the Club World Cup.

Gittens is said to be prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge, although Chelsea are facing competition from Bayern.