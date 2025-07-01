Whether they have celebrated a title triumph, secured promotion, endured mid-table mediocrity or suffered relegation, clubs across the world are looking to bolster their squads ahead of the 2025-26 season.
While a number of big-money deals have already taken place, it is difficult to ignore the impressive list of high-profile players who have now become free agents.
The majority of football leagues run from late summer to late spring and most contracts for players based in European divisions expire on June 30 each year.
Those who have either failed to extend their deals or have agreed to seek pastures new are now free to find a new club of their choosing.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up every player from Europe’s top-five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) who is available for free upon the expiration of their contracts.
Premier League players out of contract:
Bournemouth: N/A
Brentford: Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee
Brighton & Hove Albion: N/A
Burnley: Josh Brownhill, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey
Crystal Palace: Luke Plange, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward
Everton: Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Billy Crellin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young
Fulham: Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Carlos Vinicius
Leeds United: Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, Joshua Guilavogui
Liverpool: N/A
Manchester United: Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof
Newcastle United: Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy, Callum Wilson
Nottingham Forest: Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo
Sunderland: N/A
Tottenham Hotspur: Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman
West Ham United: *Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Danny Ings
* Antonio has been listed as a free transfer for the purposes of Premier League procedure, but West Ham have confirmed that given the striker’s unique situation, following his serious road traffic accident in December 2024, “there will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate.”
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo
La Liga players out of contract:
Alaves: Abdel Abqar, Aleksandar Sedlar
Atletico Madrid: Cesar Azpilicueta, Reinildo Mandava, Axel Witsel
Athletic Bilbao: Unai Egiluz
Celta Vigo: Vicente Guaita, Jailson, Javier Manquillo
Elche: Matias Dituro, Mario Gaspar, Alex Martin, Elbasan Rashani, Miguel San Roman
Espanyol: Alvaro Aguado, Sergi Gomez, Brian Olivan, Fernando Pacheco
Getafe: N/A
Girona: Juanpe, Ibrahima Kebe
Levante: Angel Algobia, Andres Fernandez, Ignasi Miquel, Marcos Navarro
Mallorca: N/A
Osasuna: Jose Manuel Arnaiz
Rayo Vallecano: Aridane Hernandez, Joni Montiel
Real Betis: N/A
Real Madrid: Luka Modric, Lucas Vasquez, Jesus Vallejo
Real Oviedo: Lucas Ahijado, Sebas Moyano, Francisco Portillo
Real Sociedad: N/A
Sevilla: N/A
Valencia: Jaume Domenech
Villarreal: Raul Albiol, Eric Bailly
Serie A players out of contract:
AC Milan: N/A
Atalanta BC: Juan Cuadrado, Rafael Toloi
Bologna: Andri Fannar Baldursson
Cagliari: Tommaso Augello, Jakub Jankto, Jose Luis Palomino, Nicolas Viola
Como: Pierre Bolchini, Liam Kerrigan, Simone Verdi
Cremonese: Andrea Bertolacci, Zan Majer, Luca Ravanelli, Jakob Tannander, Franco Vazquez
Fiorentina: Eduard Dutu, Gabriele Ferrarini, Edoardo Pierozzi
Genoa: Milan Badelj, Mario Balotelli, Simone Calvani, Lennart Czyborra, Andrea Favilli, Junior Messias, Daniele Sommariva
Hellas Verona: Alessandro Berardi, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ondrej Duda, Davide Faraoni, Koray Gunter, Darko Lazovic
Lazio: Andre Anderson, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Gaetano Castrovilli
Lecce: Jeppe Corfitzen, Ante Rebic, Nicola Sansone
Napoli: Nikita Contini, Claudio Turi
Parma: Drissa Camara, Richard Marcone, Yordan Osorio
Pisa: Andrea Beghetto, Johan Guadagno, Nicolas Nicolas
Roma: Renato Marin
Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli, Jeremy Toljan
Torino: Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty, Yuri Maset
Bundesliga players out of contract:
Augsburg: Robert Gumny, Fredrik Jensen, Reece Oxford
Bayer Leverkusen: N/A
Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller (competing at Club World Cup before leaving), Sven Ulreich
Borussia Dortmund: Marcel Lotka
Borussia Monchengladbach: Tobias Sippel
Eintracht Frankfurt: N/A
FC Koln: Philipp Pentke
Freiburg: N/A
Hamburger SV: Noah Andreas, Tjark Hildebrandt, Jesse Kilo, Alex da Graca Marques, Ayukayoh Mengot, Ware Pakia
Heidenheim: Vitus Eicher
Hoffenheim: Diadie Samassekou
Mainz 05: N/A
RB Leipzig: N/A
St Pauli: Andreas Albers, Johannes Eggestein, Eric Oelschlagel
Stuttgart: Elton Krasniqi, Rinto Hanashiro
Union Berlin: Jerome Roussillon, Alexander Schwolow
Werder Bremen: N/A
Wolfsburg: Kevin Behrens, Bartosz Bialek, Niklas Klinger
Ligue 1 players out of contract:
Angers: Jean-Eudes Aholou, Lois Diony, Zinedine Ferhat, Florent Hanin, Zinedine Ould Khaled, Ibrahima Niane, Martinique, Farid El Melali, Ibrahima Niane, Halid Sabanovic
Auxerre: Nicolas Mercier
Brest: Jordan Amavi, Massadio Haidara, Jonas Martin
Le Havre: Andre Ayew, Arthur Desmas, Mathieu Gorgelin, Ahmed Hassan, Yann Kitala, Daler Kuzyaev, Loic Nego, Fode Ballo-Toure
Lens: Nampalys Mendy, Denis Petric, Mat Ryan
Lille: Jonathan David, Ismaily, Vito Mannone, Samuel Umtiti
Lyon *(relegated to Ligue 2 subject to appeal): Nicolas Tagliafico
Metz: Ousmane Ba, Othmane Chraibi, Aboubacar Lo, Alexandre Oukidja, Ismael Traore
Monaco: N/A
Nantes: Marcus Coco, Florent Mollet
Nice: Yael Nandjou
Paris Saint-Germain: N/A
Paris FC: Samir Chergui, Nouha Dicko, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Julien Lopez, Remy Riou
Rennes: Geoffrey Lembet, Steve Mandanda
Strasbourg: Thomas Delaine
Toulouse: Joshua King, Gabriel Suazo