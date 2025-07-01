Sports Mole takes a look at every player from Europe’s top-five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) who is available for free following the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

Whether they have celebrated a title triumph, secured promotion, endured mid-table mediocrity or suffered relegation, clubs across the world are looking to bolster their squads ahead of the 2025-26 season.

While a number of big-money deals have already taken place, it is difficult to ignore the impressive list of high-profile players who have now become free agents.

The majority of football leagues run from late summer to late spring and most contracts for players based in European divisions expire on June 30 each year.

Those who have either failed to extend their deals or have agreed to seek pastures new are now free to find a new club of their choosing.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every player from Europe’s top-five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) who is available for free upon the expiration of their contracts.

Premier League players out of contract:

Arsenal: Thomas Partey

Aston Villa: Kortney Hause

Bournemouth: N/A

Brentford: Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee

Brighton & Hove Albion: N/A

Burnley: Josh Brownhill, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey

Chelsea: Lucas Bergstrom

Crystal Palace: Luke Plange, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward

Everton: Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Billy Crellin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young

Fulham: Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Carlos Vinicius

Leeds United: Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, Joshua Guilavogui

Liverpool: N/A

Manchester City: Scott Carson

Manchester United: Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof

Newcastle United: Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest: Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo

Sunderland: N/A

Tottenham Hotspur: Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman

West Ham United: *Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Danny Ings

* Antonio has been listed as a free transfer for the purposes of Premier League procedure, but West Ham have confirmed that given the striker’s unique situation, following his serious road traffic accident in December 2024, “there will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo

La Liga players out of contract:

Alaves: Abdel Abqar, Aleksandar Sedlar

Atletico Madrid: Cesar Azpilicueta, Reinildo Mandava, Axel Witsel

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Egiluz

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny

Celta Vigo: Vicente Guaita, Jailson, Javier Manquillo

Elche: Matias Dituro, Mario Gaspar, Alex Martin, Elbasan Rashani, Miguel San Roman

Espanyol: Alvaro Aguado, Sergi Gomez, Brian Olivan, Fernando Pacheco

Getafe: N/A

Girona: Juanpe, Ibrahima Kebe

Levante: Angel Algobia, Andres Fernandez, Ignasi Miquel, Marcos Navarro

Mallorca: N/A

Osasuna: Jose Manuel Arnaiz

Rayo Vallecano: Aridane Hernandez, Joni Montiel

Real Betis: N/A

Real Madrid: Luka Modric, Lucas Vasquez, Jesus Vallejo

Real Oviedo: Lucas Ahijado, Sebas Moyano, Francisco Portillo

Real Sociedad: N/A

Sevilla: N/A

Valencia: Jaume Domenech

Villarreal: Raul Albiol, Eric Bailly

Serie A players out of contract:

AC Milan: N/A

Atalanta BC: Juan Cuadrado, Rafael Toloi

Bologna: Andri Fannar Baldursson

Cagliari: Tommaso Augello, Jakub Jankto, Jose Luis Palomino, Nicolas Viola

Como: Pierre Bolchini, Liam Kerrigan, Simone Verdi

Cremonese: Andrea Bertolacci, Zan Majer, Luca Ravanelli, Jakob Tannander, Franco Vazquez

Fiorentina: Eduard Dutu, Gabriele Ferrarini, Edoardo Pierozzi

Genoa: Milan Badelj, Mario Balotelli, Simone Calvani, Lennart Czyborra, Andrea Favilli, Junior Messias, Daniele Sommariva

Hellas Verona: Alessandro Berardi, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ondrej Duda, Davide Faraoni, Koray Gunter, Darko Lazovic

Inter Milan: Marko Arnautovic

Juventus: Mattia De Sciglio

Lazio: Andre Anderson, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Gaetano Castrovilli

Lecce: Jeppe Corfitzen, Ante Rebic, Nicola Sansone

Napoli: Nikita Contini, Claudio Turi

Parma: Drissa Camara, Richard Marcone, Yordan Osorio

Pisa: Andrea Beghetto, Johan Guadagno, Nicolas Nicolas

Roma: Renato Marin

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli, Jeremy Toljan

Torino: Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty, Yuri Maset

Udinese: Christian Kabasele

Bundesliga players out of contract:

Augsburg: Robert Gumny, Fredrik Jensen, Reece Oxford

Bayer Leverkusen: N/A

Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller (competing at Club World Cup before leaving), Sven Ulreich

Borussia Dortmund: Marcel Lotka

Borussia Monchengladbach: Tobias Sippel

Eintracht Frankfurt: N/A

FC Koln: Philipp Pentke

Freiburg: N/A

Hamburger SV: Noah Andreas, Tjark Hildebrandt, Jesse Kilo, Alex da Graca Marques, Ayukayoh Mengot, Ware Pakia

Heidenheim: Vitus Eicher

Hoffenheim: Diadie Samassekou

Mainz 05: N/A

RB Leipzig: N/A

St Pauli: Andreas Albers, Johannes Eggestein, Eric Oelschlagel

Stuttgart: Elton Krasniqi, Rinto Hanashiro

Union Berlin: Jerome Roussillon, Alexander Schwolow

Werder Bremen: N/A

Wolfsburg: Kevin Behrens, Bartosz Bialek, Niklas Klinger

Ligue 1 players out of contract:

Angers: Jean-Eudes Aholou, Lois Diony, Zinedine Ferhat, Florent Hanin, Zinedine Ould Khaled, Ibrahima Niane, Martinique, Farid El Melali, Ibrahima Niane, Halid Sabanovic

Auxerre: Nicolas Mercier

Brest: Jordan Amavi, Massadio Haidara, Jonas Martin

Le Havre: Andre Ayew, Arthur Desmas, Mathieu Gorgelin, Ahmed Hassan, Yann Kitala, Daler Kuzyaev, Loic Nego, Fode Ballo-Toure

Lens: Nampalys Mendy, Denis Petric, Mat Ryan

Lille: Jonathan David, Ismaily, Vito Mannone, Samuel Umtiti

Lyon *(relegated to Ligue 2 subject to appeal): Nicolas Tagliafico

Marseille: Chancel Mbemba

Metz: Ousmane Ba, Othmane Chraibi, Aboubacar Lo, Alexandre Oukidja, Ismael Traore

Monaco: N/A

Nantes: Marcus Coco, Florent Mollet

Nice: Yael Nandjou

Paris Saint-Germain: N/A

Paris FC: Samir Chergui, Nouha Dicko, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Julien Lopez, Remy Riou

Rennes: Geoffrey Lembet, Steve Mandanda

Strasbourg: Thomas Delaine

Toulouse: Joshua King, Gabriel Suazo