Amid rumoured interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Sports Mole looks at which club would be a better fit for Eberechi Eze.

After another masterful season at Crystal Palace, it is no surprise that Eberechi Eze is at the centre of more transfer rumours this summer.

Manchester City were the club linked most heavily with the England international a year ago, but after their intense transfer activity over the past six months, it is now North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur who have been said to be interested in Eze’s services.

With 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Palace last season, Eze also guided the club to their first-ever major honour, scoring the only goal in their FA Cup final win over Man City, consolidating his place in club folklore.

There are now talks that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eze, even though adding a player in his position is not their top priority, while Spurs are waiting in the shadows and biding their time over a potential move.

Here, Sports Mole weighs up which move would be better for Eze at this point in his career, and what would be the best fit for the 27-year-old.

Who needs Eze the most?

There are arguments in favour of both sides, as the two clubs must improve on last season’s performances, and Eze would provide that star quality that both lacked during the 2024-25 campaign.

A blunt attack is what saw Arsenal fall out of the title race with a bit of a whimper last season, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus not prolific scorers, and the issue was made even worse when they both suffered season-ending injuries.

Creativity was also a huge concern, especially during Bukayo Saka’s absence for a large portion of the season, so adding someone with the ball-carrying ability of Eze, who also has the intelligence to make the right decision in the final third, whether that be threading through a pass, or taking a shot at goal, would be a huge addition to the Arsenal XI.

For Spurs, under new manager Thomas Frank, improvement will be required all over the pitch, ignoring their Europa League success, because in the Premier League, very few players can hold their head up and say they were at their best last season.

Spurs still managed to score goals at will, but the majority of their squad only performed well in short spurts of form, with the likes of Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski enduring some low points after enjoying purple patches, so somebody with the consistency of Eze would be a great addition.

Which club would be the best fit for Eze?

Both Arsenal and Spurs played a 4-3-3 last season, so most would assume there would not be much difference in where he goes in that regard, but with Frank coming in at Spurs, that could change, because the ex-Brentford boss often switched between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3 at the Gtech.

That 3-4-3 shape would be more familiar to Eze, as that is what Oliver Glasner has implemented at Selhurst Park, and Spurs have the players to efficiently play in that system, with attack-minded full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie at their disposal.

Having wing-backs would allow Eze more freedom to drift inside from the left, as he so often did at Palace, whereas at Arsenal, it would be more than likely he would have to play as a traditional left-winger, or as a central midfielder with more defensive responsibility than he is used to.

Arteta or Frank?

While Arsenal have become title challengers and Champions League regulars over the past few years, it is fair to say that most attacking players have not exactly flourished under Arteta at the Emirates, apart from Saka.

Conversely, Frank has had a huge impact on numerous different attackers at Brentford, setting them up for big moves elsewhere, such as Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Ivan Toney, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa set to follow suit this summer.

Where will Eze have more chance of success?

However, even though Frank may suit Eze’s game more as a manager, if Eze wants a move with a view of winning big trophies, Arsenal would be the best bet, even though Spurs are coming off the back of Europa League glory.

Eze is the type of player that can catapult the Gunners closer to a Premier League title that has been just out of reach in the past three seasons, and after also reaching the Champions League semi-finals, there is no reason why Arsenal cannot be competitive on the continent again next season.

Spurs on the other hand, finished 17th last season, and a remarkable turnaround will be required in a short space of time if they are to compete near the top under Frank next season.

Playing in the Champions League could also harm their prospects in the league, because the current Spurs squad is not at the required level to be able to compete on two hugely-competitive fronts, and being in a transitional era will likely do them no favours either.

Where should Eze go this summer?

Given the talent Eze possesses, it is a surprise not to see even more clubs in for him, especially across Europe.

However, if the choice is between Arsenal and Spurs, then the Gunners will be fancied to get a deal done, given their higher stature, and better chance of winning the Premier League title.

Despite that though, the Palace midfielder could prioritise style of play, and a club where his talents will be allowed to flourish, and that may well be Spurs, especially under a manager like Frank, who has a track record of building attacking players up to reach their full potential, and that could be crucial to Eze breaking into the England squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.

For now though, it remains purely paper talk, and Eze is still a Palace player, and the Eagles will hope he sticks around to play a part in their first-ever European campaign next season.