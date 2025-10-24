Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have an extra "edge" to them compared to previous campaigns as they chase the 2025-26 Premier League title, Charles Watts explains to Sports Mole.

Not only have the Gunners opened up a three-point lead at the summit of the top-flight table, they have done so while banishing a few curses against formerly tricky opponents and formerly tricky haunts.

Arteta's Arsenal have exorcised demons in the past three gameweeks, as their 1-0 victory over Fulham last weekend ended a two-match winless run at Craven Cottage, where they were bested in 2023-24 and drew in 2024-25.

The Gunners also snapped a two-game losing streak at home to West Ham United in a straightforward 2-0 triumph before the international break, as well as beating Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park, where they had hitherto been conquered in three consecutive games.

Asked whether there is an extra edge to the Gunners this term, Watts said: “It looks like there's this drive about them of righting previous wrongs. We've seen that in the last three games.

Arsenal have "extra layer of professionalism" in Premier League title race

"The celebrations at Fulham - which weren't quite to the stage where you're going to have Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher frothing at the mouth - the group knew that was a big win. Another monkey off their back like they've done with Newcastle and West Ham.

“When I look at this Arsenal team and their absolute drive to win these games, even when they're not at their best, it just feels like there's a little bit more of an edge about them. I don't know if it's after going so close for the last three years, there's the absolute determination not to let that happen again, to not drop silly points.

“They always look professional. But there's this extra layer of professionalism and determination. You're seeing that in how many clean sheets they're keeping - they're not even conceding a shot on target in each of the last two Premier League games. They've got a long, long way to go to continue that, but it does feel like they've got a little bit of an extra edge to them.”

With three Champions League wins and one EFL Cup success also under their belt, Arsenal's only two blemishes so far this season have come against Manchester City and Liverpool, the only teams to win the Premier League since the 2017-18 season.

However, the former and current champions have both experienced unforeseen blemishes since the campaign began, with Arne Slot's men going down in three straight games and City losing back-to-back against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Have Arsenal surprised the Premier League amid Liverpool, Man City fight?

Arsenal will therefore remain above Liverpool no matter what transpires in their Sunday fixture against Crystal Palace, while City can only draw level on points with Arteta's side if they overcome Aston Villa, whom they have lost to in their last two at Villa Park.

Asked if Arsenal's three-point lead so early on had surprised him, Watts added: “I think so. When the fixture list came out in the summer, you thought this is going to be a tough start for Arsenal. You just want to still be in touch at this stage. The way it's panned out is very different to what a lot of people were expecting.

“It just shows how quickly things can change in football. When Arsenal were playing Newcastle, Liverpool were playing Palace, Liverpool could have finished that weekend eight points clear. And now you wind the clock forward just a couple of fixtures, and Arsenal suddenly have got a three-point lead.

“It could all change, but I am pleasantly surprised. It's a fantastic position for Arsenal to be in. They deserve a huge amount of credit having got through the fixture list with the injuries that they've had to deal with..”

Arsenal will also be out to right the wrong of last season's 2-2 home draw with Palace on Sunday, where Watts offered Arteta an alternative Eberechi Eze solution against his former club.

