Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta singles out a player for their role in his side's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta praised the threat of Mikel Merino in the aftermath of his side's 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners closed the gap at the top of the Premier League table, moving just two points behind leaders Liverpool following their triumph against the Magpies at St James' Park.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring for the Toon in the 34th minute, but and 84th-minute equaliser from Merino and a 96th-minute winner from Gabriel Magalhaes secured all three points for the visitors.

While many observers praised the likes of Declan Rice for his consistently excellent corner deliveries, Arteta singled out Merino, hailing his impact when he told BBC MOTD: "The players that came on, the impact players, they made such a difference. Martin and [Gabriel] Martinelli with the intensity.

"Mikel [Merino] is a massive goal threat coming from midfield, and he wins you the game."

Arteta has previously defended his use of Merino against those that claimed the Spanish midfielder is primarily a defensive option.

Arsenal's squad depth assessed: Is it the best in the Premier League?

Arsenal had the luxury of subbing on William Saliba for Cristhian Mosquera in the second half against Newcastle, and the duo are two of seven players with considerable experience playing as centre-backs.

Kai Havertz is expected to return to the squad this season, and Arteta will be able to choose between the German and Viktor Gyokeres up front.

Supporters have long called for backup to talisman Bukayo Saka, and winger Noni Madueke is able to operate across the forward line.

Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze are options on the left of attack, while the latter is also expected to compete with Martin Odegaard for a place as an attacking midfielder.

Arsenal's depth is significant, and the likes of Liverpool have notable areas of weakness in their squad unlike the Gunners.

Premier League title race: Now or never for Mikel Arteta

There are few sides in Europe able to boast such depth throughout their squad, and given Arteta has had complete freedom to shape the team in his image, he must be expected to win silverware.

The Gunners boss has guided the club to three consecutive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, and after spending significantly in the summer of 2025, there is no reason why he should not win a major honour this season.

While Liverpool also spent heavily in the most recent transfer window, Arne Slot has only been in charge since 2024, whereas Arteta has been in post since December 2019.

After being provided with the time and money to compete at the top of the table, Arteta must now deliver upon the promises of his squad.