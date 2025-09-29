Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta on 'massive goal threat' as Newcastle United win highlights Premier League squad depth

By
Arteta praises 'massive goal threat' as Toon win highlights immense depth
© Imago
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta singles out a player for their role in his side's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta praised the threat of Mikel Merino in the aftermath of his side's 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners closed the gap at the top of the Premier League table, moving just two points behind leaders Liverpool following their triumph against the Magpies at St James' Park.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring for the Toon in the 34th minute, but and 84th-minute equaliser from Merino and a 96th-minute winner from Gabriel Magalhaes secured all three points for the visitors.

While many observers praised the likes of Declan Rice for his consistently excellent corner deliveries, Arteta singled out Merino, hailing his impact when he told BBC MOTD: "The players that came on, the impact players, they made such a difference. Martin and [Gabriel] Martinelli with the intensity.

"Mikel [Merino] is a massive goal threat coming from midfield, and he wins you the game."

Arteta has previously defended his use of Merino against those that claimed the Spanish midfielder is primarily a defensive option.

Mikel Merino celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal of the game during the Premier League match on April 1, 2025

Arsenal's squad depth assessed: Is it the best in the Premier League?

Arsenal had the luxury of subbing on William Saliba for Cristhian Mosquera in the second half against Newcastle, and the duo are two of seven players with considerable experience playing as centre-backs.

Kai Havertz is expected to return to the squad this season, and Arteta will be able to choose between the German and Viktor Gyokeres up front.

Supporters have long called for backup to talisman Bukayo Saka, and winger Noni Madueke is able to operate across the forward line.

Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze are options on the left of attack, while the latter is also expected to compete with Martin Odegaard for a place as an attacking midfielder.

Arsenal's depth is significant, and the likes of Liverpool have notable areas of weakness in their squad unlike the Gunners.

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on September 13, 2025

Premier League title race: Now or never for Mikel Arteta

There are few sides in Europe able to boast such depth throughout their squad, and given Arteta has had complete freedom to shape the team in his image, he must be expected to win silverware.

The Gunners boss has guided the club to three consecutive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, and after spending significantly in the summer of 2025, there is no reason why he should not win a major honour this season.

While Liverpool also spent heavily in the most recent transfer window, Arne Slot has only been in charge since 2024, whereas Arteta has been in post since December 2019.

After being provided with the time and money to compete at the top of the table, Arteta must now deliver upon the promises of his squad.

ID:582523:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5781:
Written by
Lewis Nolan

Click here for more stories about Arne Slot

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Arne Slot Bukayo Saka Cristhian Mosquera Declan Rice Eberechi Eze Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Martinelli Kai Havertz Leandro Trossard Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta Mikel Merino Nick Woltemade Noni Madueke Viktor Gyokeres William Saliba Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!