Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta creates history in his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, though there are concerns about his team's title credentials.

Mikel Arteta became the only manager to go five games undefeated against Pep Guardiola in league competition when Arsenal drew 1-1 with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners rescued a point at home against City, with Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd-minute equaliser enough to cancel out Erling Haaland's opener.

Manager Arteta will be disappointed by his side's slow start to the match, especially as their opponents seemed content to surrender possession and rely on counter-attacks.

The Gunners have now won 13, drawn 10 and lost just one of their past 24 games against big-six opposition in the Premier League.

Arteta also created history as he is the only head coach to have avoided defeat against a Guardiola side for five consecutive matches.

Do Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League title?

The Gunners are now five points behind league-leaders Liverpool, and while the gap is by no means irrecoverable given there are still 33 games left in the season, it could be psychologically damaging to play catch up to the Reds.

Arsenal have not won a trophy since 2020, and they have finished second for three consecutive seasons in the top flight, with fears mounting that they will not be able to get over the line with Arteta as manager.

The Spaniard deserves credit for transforming the Londoners into regular title challengers, but he has faced criticism for taking a cautious approach to matches.

Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino started in midfield against City, and while all three are capable of impacting matches at the highest level, they are less adventurous than the likes of Eberechi Eze.

If the Gunners are to beat Liverpool to the title this term, they must find ways of finding a better balance in attack and defence.

How can Mikel Arteta get more out of Arsenal?

Arsenal added significantly to their squad in the summer, and they should now have the depth needed to compete on multiple fronts.

Talisman Bukayo Saka returned from injury against City, coming on at half time from the bench, but it is important to manage his minutes carefully.

Eze is arguably the club's best player in central zones, and incorporating him in the XI may be vital to the team's chances of success.

It is difficult to see Arteta dropping captain Martin Odegaard, but perhaps Eze can find success on the left of attack if left-back Riccardo Calafiori provides consistent width on the flank.