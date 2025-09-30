'Arsenal's arsenal' - Why the Gunners' set-piece threat is

Arsenal's gripping 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United is the sort of victory that "countless champions" look back on at the end of the season, Gunners expert Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Arsenal's gripping 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United is the sort of victory that "countless champions" look back on at the end of the season, and their devastating set-piece threat is absolutely sustainable, Gunners expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's men went to St James' Park reeling from three straight losses away to the Magpies over the previous two seasons, and Newcastle were oh so close to achieving four successive victories at home to Arsenal for the first time since 1969.

Nick Woltemade's header sent Eddie Howe's side into the break with a 1-0 lead after the visitors had a penalty overturned, as Nick Pope was adjudged to have got a touch on the ball before taking out Viktor Gyokeres in the penalty area.

However, Arsenal defied their recent travails in the North East to fight back through two Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes headers, the latter arriving in the 96th minute as the Gunners moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Asked if Sunday's win could be a season-defining result for Arsenal, Watts replied: "It could be. If you do win titles, you look back at these games where it looks like things might be slipping away and you've found a way to win. Countless champions will have games like this that they will look back on. There is obviously a long way to go, but it did feel very, very big.

"It doesn't mean they're going to go on and win it, but that is what champions need to do. Win games that look like they're drifting away. And they deserve huge credit for that.

Key Arsenal "difference" highlighted in Newcastle victory

“Previous trips to St. James' have followed a very similar theme. Arsenal go there, don’t play very well, decisions go against them, and the game just fizzles out. The difference here is that Arsenal did play well for the first half an hour up to Woltemade’s goal. I think that was the best Arsenal played all season. They just didn't score.

“They were slick, fast, the passing was crisp, they were creating chances. The finishes weren't poor either; Nick Pope was making some really, really good saves. But then to fall behind, pretty much to Newcastle's first attack, they could have absolutely let the heads drop.

“Full credit to them to keep going, keep plugging away, and they got their rewards in the end. Again, it came from the bench – another example of Arsenal's strong squad. Missing loads of players through injury, they can still change things, change the system, change personnel. And not for the first time this season, it paid off.”

Victory for Arsenal was especially significant after Liverpool's first loss of the season away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, and once again, the Gunners turned to their trusty set-piece routines to turn the tide at St James' Park.

Arteta's men firstly equalised through Merino after a well-worked short corner routine, before substitute Martin Odegaard whipped in a pinpoint corner for the ever-dangerous Gabriel, who rose highest among a sea of bodies in the penalty area to nod home the decisive goal.

Gabriel capitalised on Pope's error for the winner, as the Newcastle number one ventured off his line to try to deal with the delivery but found himself blocked by William Saliba, whose actions gave Gabriel an empty net to nod into.

The North London giants have now scored an unparalleled 36 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season - at least 15 more than any other club - although critics have insisted that such tactics are not sustainable in a title race.

Why Arsenal's set-piece goals are "absolutely sustainable"

However, as Arsenal are still converting set-pieces with regularity, Watts does not see a reason why the Gunners' dead-ball prowess will not hold up, adding: "Well, it is! They’ve been doing it for nearly two seasons, so it is absolutely sustainable.

"They've got to keep changing it up and doing things differently - they did that with the short corner routine that works for Merino’s goal. The second one was a classic Arsenal inswinger for Gabriel.

“When you've got players who can deliver the ball like Arsenal can, and defenders who can attack the ball like Arsenal can, it's very, very hard to defend against. It's a key part to Arsenal's game. And long may that continue.

“It would be nice to score some more from open play. I didn't look at the game against Newcastle and think it was just reliant on set pieces. They created enough from open play in that game to score a couple of goals. They just ran into a goalkeeper in unbelievable form.

“When that happens, you've got to find another way to score. And that tool that Arsenal have in their arsenal - excuse the pun – it’s so hard to defend against. You can do it - Newcastle did it well for the majority of the game - but it still wasn't enough.”

Thanks to Arsenal's win at Newcastle and Palace's triumph over Liverpool, the Gunners will temporarily rise to the top of the Premier League table with victory over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, shortly before the Reds meet Chelsea in the 5.30pm kickoff.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Arsenal's win over Newcastle