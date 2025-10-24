A former Arsenal title winner explains why the Premier League crown is "absolutely not" the Gunners' to lose as Mikel Arteta's men lead Liverpool by four points after eight matches.

The 2025-26 Premier League title is "absolutely not" Arsenal's to lose, in spite of the fact that Mikel Arteta's men have already opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table, a former Gunners champion has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Since a dampening 1-0 loss to holders Liverpool at the end of August, Arsenal have capitalised on the Reds' shortcomings and Manchester City's setbacks to surge to the summit of the Premier League standings this month.

The Gunners entered the October international break with a one-point advantage in first place, and Liverpool's surprise 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United allowed Arsenal to increase the gap between themselves and the chasing pack further.

Arteta's men currently sit three points better off than closest challengers Man City after eight gameweeks, but Anders Limpar - a 1990-91 title winner with Arsenal - has shot down suggestions that the Gunners are firmly in the driving seat.

Asked whether the Premier League title can already be considered Arsenal's to lose, Limpar replied: "Absolutely not. This is way too early in the season to say that.

Arsenal "exactly" where they want to be in Premier League title race

"The start has been very good. Now it’s about being in contention and that is exactly where Arsenal are. It's about getting results and winning games and making sure the squad is ready for every challenge."

Arteta is already under more pressure than ever to deliver a Premier League or Champions League title to Arsenal after another significant summer of spending, one that saw the Gunners fork out over £250m on new signings and record the highest net spend in the Premier League.

Arsenal's cash-splashing spree has worked a treat so far, especially with injuries already rearing their ugly heads, but Arteta has not faced similar dilemmas to 2024-25 thanks to his enviable squad depth in all thirds of the field.

Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke are currently sidelined, while Ben White, Piero Hincapie, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Christian Norgaard have also all missed at least one game this season.

"I am impressed with the signings," Limpar added. "Arsenal now have a very deep squad of quality as with [Kai] Havertz out, [Martin] Odegaard having injury issues, the team continues to get results.

Limpar makes Liverpool prediction as Arsenal seek Premier League title glory

While Arsenal could not get one over Liverpool at Anfield, that represents their only blot on the domestic notebook, after Arteta's men left it late to rescue a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates in September.

The stalemate with the Citizens was highlighted by Limpar as a game that was crucial to avoid defeat in, as the Swede has predicted with confidence that Liverpool will get back to their best.

“It was so important to not lose to Man City, as they are a big rival as well," he added. "Liverpool will get their form back for sure, so it’s a competitive title race, but Arsenal are definitely in the mix and they look ready."

Liverpool did pummel Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, but Arsenal claimed their own four-goal triumph in Europe, thrashing Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates.

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice for the Gunners in their 13-minute flurry that night, and the 27-year-old proved one of Limpar's predictions correct with his brace against Diego Simeone's men.

Anders Limpar was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.