Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jan 2026 22:12 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 22:23

On the brink of breaking the 50-point barrier in the Premier League, Arsenal hit the road once again to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Gunners will remain at the top of the pile no matter what transpires this weekend, while Sean Dyche's men will also stay above the dreaded dotted line even if their poor form continues.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to tune into the event.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal kick off?

Forest vs. Arsenal occupies Saturday's evening Premier League slot, as the contest begins at 5.30pm UK time.

The match concludes the top-flight action for January 17, when six other games take place beforehand, including the Manchester derby at 12.30pm.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal being played?

Forest are welcoming Arsenal to their City Ground home, where the Gunners have traditionally struggled to assert their authority over the years.

Mikel Arteta's side were held to a goalless draw at the venue last season and have won just one of their last five games at the City Ground - a 2-1 success in 2023-24 thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka strikes.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Nottingham Forest's clash with Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 can be accessed on channel 413 for Sky customers, 521 for Virgin Media subscribers and 408 on BT/EE TV.

Online streaming

Fans without a TV package can also catch the action on discovery+, TNT Sports' official streaming service.

A TNT Sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

The TNT Sports YouTube channel and website will post highlights of the match, as will the Arsenal and Nottingham Forest accounts.

Match of the Day will also broadcast the best bits; the programme begins at 10.30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Arsenal?

Maintaining or increasing their six-point lead at the Premier League summit is the goal for Arsenal, who play a few hours after Manchester City this weekend, meaning that the gap could be reduced before kickoff at the City Ground.

The Gunners eased to a 3-0 success over Forest at home earlier this season and are now aiming for their fourth successive clean sheet over the Tricky Trees, but their injury-hit defence was breached twice in their 3-2 win over Chelsea in Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

Meanwhile, Dyche's side are comfortably seven points clear of the relegation zone, but the hosts have parity to restore after losing five of their last six games, including a dismal FA Cup third-round exit to Wrexham.

On an individual level, Forest fulcrum Morgan Gibbs-White is aiming for a slice of history; the Englishman needs just one goal or assist to reach 50 direct contributions in the Premier League, a tally no Tricky Trees player has ever managed before.