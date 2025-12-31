Gabriel Magalhaes stars beyond defence: Arsenal send Premier League title statement with 4-1 thrashing of in-form Aston Villa

By Daniel Haidar | 31 Dec 2025 19:30

Arsenal sent an emphatic message to their Premier League title rivals on Tuesday evening, dismantling an in-form Aston Villa side 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium to bring the Lions' magnificent 11-match winning run to a shuddering halt.

Mikel Arteta's men extended their lead at the summit to five points over Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, and opened up a six-point cushion over Unai Emery's third-placed outfit.

Gabriel Magalhaes proves his worth beyond defence

In just his second appearance since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly two months, Gabriel Magalhaes demonstrated precisely why Arsenal missed him so dearly. The Brazilian centre-back rose highest from a Bukayo Saka corner, with Emiliano Martinez making a hash of his attempt to claim the delivery and inadvertently bundling the ball into his own net.

During Gabriel's absence, the Gunners dropped points on two occasions, including a draw with Chelsea and that painful defeat to Villa at Villa Park earlier this month. While Arsenal continued to grind out results against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Everton, their performances lacked the defensive solidity that the Brazilian provides.

His return brought an immediate improvement, with the centre-back notching his fourth goal of the season to go alongside three assists in the 2025-26 campaign. Partnered once more with William Saliba, who produced a crucial block to deny Ollie Watkins in the first half, Arsenal's first-choice defensive pairing looks comfortably the best in English football.

Gabriel Jesus ends goal drought

Another Brazilian enjoyed a memorable evening at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench and needed just one minute to find the back of the net, curling home a delightful strike from the edge of the box in the 77th minute to seal the victory. It was the forward's first goal since January, ending a frustrating drought.

Before Jesus's intervention, Arsenal had already put the game beyond doubt. Shortly after Gabriel's opener, Martin Zubimendi popped up in the penalty area to prod home from an Odegaard pass, before Leandro Trossard rifled in a third from outside the box.

Balanced first half gives way to Arsenal dominance

The opening 45 minutes proved an end-to-end affair, with either side capable of breaking the deadlock. Arsenal enjoyed the better of proceedings for longer spells, managing to stifle Villa's build-up play and controlling possession in the final third.

Viktor Gyokeres squandered two headed opportunities, directing both efforts over the crossbar, while Trossard's long-range attempt was comfortably gathered by Martinez.

Villa threatened on the counter-attack. Watkins found himself clean through following a midfield error but dragged his shot wide, while the England striker also failed to hit the target with a curled effort. In the closing stages of the half, Saliba produced a vital intervention to cut out Jadon Sancho's dangerous cross intended for Watkins.

Second-half blitz seals emphatic victory

Arsenal emerged from the interval with renewed intensity, striking twice inside six minutes. Trossard made it three in the 68th minute before Jesus completed the rout nine minutes later. The margin of victory could have been even greater, with Odegaard firing one attempt over the bar and forcing Martinez into a save with another.

Villa's resistance crumbled following Amadou Onana's substitution at half-time, with John McGinn unable to replicate the Belgian's industry. The Scotland international spurned a golden chance in stoppage time, blazing over from close range after Watkins struck the woodwork, before David Raya produced a stunning save to deny him again.

Watkins did find a consolation in the dying moments, converting after Donyell Malen's shot was parried into his path, but it proved scant consolation for a Villa side who arrived at the Emirates with ambitions of closing the gap at the top.

This article was originally published on Trivela.