Wenger: 'Arsenal not underdogs for derby'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that his side are not underdogs heading into their North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Gunners finished below Spurs for the first time in 22 years last season and already find themselves three places and four points worse off than their local rivals heading into this weekend's showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Wenger refused to concede that the balance of power had shifted in North London and is confident that his side have the quality to beat their fiercest rivals.

"Not at all. I think Tottenham is a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that is what we want to show," he told reporters.

"There is always pride involved, a desire to beat your opponent. You need to have full commitment, but as well be lucid enough and calm enough to focus on the game. It is one of the fixtures of course that is very important for us and that you want to win.

"Basically as well, in the table, we have to make some ground up with the top teams. At home we have been very strong and our home strength will certainly be vital to decide where we finish at the end of the season."

Arsenal have failed to win any of their last six Premier League matches against Spurs.