Arsenal wrote yet another chapter of Premier League set-piece history in their 2-0 triumph over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta and his troops went to bed last night with a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League rankings thanks to yet another win and yet another clean sheet in Lancashire.

As has been the case so often this season, the Gunners relied on their trusty dead-ball situations to do the damage initially, as Viktor Gyokeres broke the deadlock from a corner 14 minutes in.

The Sweden international nodded home from close range after Gabriel Magalhaes nodded Declan Rice's delivery back into the mixer from the back post - almost a carbon copy of his goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Arsenal's aerial prowess then came to the fore once again in the 35th minute, albeit from open play, as Leandro Trossard's delivery was on the money for Declan Rice to steer a firm header past Martin Dubravka.

Arsenal set new Premier League corner record in Burnley triumph

Arteta's side then navigated the second half with professionalism to secure their eighth Premier League win of the season, and the victory itself was not the only notable number eight for the visitors.

Indeed, Arsenal have now scored eight goals from corners in the 2025-26 top-flight season, the most-ever by one club in the first 10 games of a Premier League campaign.

That statistic will come as little surprise not only thanks to Arsenal's set-piece superiority, but also the amount of corners that the Gunners win, as they have taken far more than any other club in the 2025-26 league season.

Arteta's men have already won 73 corners in the Premier League this term, 11 more than second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on 62, while Declan Rice is level with Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard on the most taken by one player with 36.

Arsenal match 38-year clean sheet feat in Burnley victory

The Premier League leaders only suffered one real scare in the closing stages, when former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Marcus Edwards clipped the woodwork with a free kick deep into second-half stoppage time.

David Raya was relatively untroubled for the majority of the contest, though, as Arsenal registered an exceptional seventh consecutive clean sheet across all competitions.

The Gunners have shut out Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, Atletico, Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Olympiacos since last conceding to Newcastle United in September, thus earning seven straight clean sheets for just the second time ever.

The first time Arsenal recorded so many straight shut-outs was back in the 1987-88 season under George Graham, although they only mustered a sixth-placed finish in the First Division that year.

Arsenal did suffer injury blows to Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi on Saturday, though, but the latter's issue may not have any consequence at all.

