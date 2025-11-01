Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals that Martin Zubimendi asked to be taken off in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, but his issue may not have any consequences at all.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Martin Zubimendi asked to be taken off in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, but his issue may not have any consequences at all.

The Gunners extended their lead at the summit of the top-flight table by virtue of a comfortable win at Turf Moor, where Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice found the back of the net.

However, Gyokeres was then taken off at half time for Mikel Merino, suggesting that he had picked up an injury, and Arteta confirmed as such when speaking to reporters post-match.

The Sweden international was not the only concern for the Premier League leaders, as Zubimendi was taken off on the 77-minute mark for Christian Norgaard in what was an enforced change.

"Zubi as well, he asked to be subbed, so we'll have to wait and see," Arteta said at his post-match press conference when asked about the midfielder's change.

Why Martin Zubimendi injury may not affect Arsenal at all

If Zubimendi has picked up a moderate or severe issue that requires a lengthy layoff, that is a problem for Arsenal, but a minor injury that only takes a few days to heal may have come at the best time.

The Gunners are back in action on Tuesday night when they face Slavia Prague in the league phase of the Champions League, but Zubimendi would not have been involved in the European tie regardless of his fitness levels.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is suspended for the Gunners' trip to the Czech Republic, as he picked up his third booking of the 2025-26 Champions League in Arsenal's 4-0 battering of Atletico Madrid last month.

As a result, Zubimendi's next appearance for Arsenal would have come in next weekend's top-flight clash with Sunderland, and a full week's worth of rest will do him the world of good following Saturday's knock.

There is of course no guarantee that the Spain international will be fit and firing for the visit of the Black Cats, but his issue is at least meaningless for Arsenal's next European fixture.

How can Arsenal replace Martin Zubimendi against Slavia Prague?

Zubimendi's replacement on Saturday - Norgaard - was signed for situations such as this one, and the Denmark international should be first in line to deputise on Tuesday evening.

However, Arteta can explore a couple of alternative solutions in the number six role, where Declan Rice can also do a job, and the Englishman filling in would open up a few intriguing opportunities.

If Rice drops deeper, Arteta could deploy both Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri as number eights, or introduce Mikel Merino alongside the ex-Crystal Palace man or Hale End graduate.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is also adept in a central position, having grown up playing in a defensive midfield role, but Norgaard should be lining up in the first XI come Tuesday evening.

No Data Analysis info