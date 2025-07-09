Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman and a forgotten midfielder are among the Gunners pictured in Wednesday's training session, as Mikel Arteta's men begin their pre-season.

Arsenal have returned to their London Colney training base for pre-season testing ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and 15-year-old Max Dowman was among the players to take part in senior practice on Wednesday.

Despite his tender age, the 2009-born phenom has been on the cusp of the first team for some time, although he was unable to make his senior debut in the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Dowman was involved in first-team sessions under Mikel Arteta last term, and the consensus is that he will have a part to play with the senior squad in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal remain at risk of seeing the 15-year-old poached from their setup, as he cannot sign a professional deal until 2026 and was apparently mentioned by Chelsea during conversations for Noni Madueke.

The Gunners quickly shot down any prospect of sending Dowman to Stamford Bridge, though, and the teenager was involved straight away with the first team upon their return to pre-season training.

Max Dowman trains alongside Arsenal's forgotten man



? Max Dowman returns to training with the senior team. ?

July 9, 2025

Dowman ended the 2024-25 season in spectacular form with the club's Under-18 side, scoring an astounding 14 goals and setting up three more in his final seven appearances of the campaign.

The Hale End product also managed one goal and one assist at the Under-17 Euros, both of which came in a 4-2 win over the Czech Republic. although he could not prevent England from going out in the group stage.

Dowman trained with several first-team regulars on Wednesday, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba, while Albert Sambi Lokonga was also present.

The Belgium international is back at London Colney following a loan spell with Spanish giants Sevilla, with whom he registered two assists in 23 matches and was involved in 16 La Liga matches from the first whistle.

Lokonga also donned a new shirt number in training, sporting the 28 - which has been vacant since Joe Willock's exit to Newcastle United - after Mikel Merino inherited his previous number 23 jersey.

Could Lokonga still have a future at Arsenal?



Albert Sambi Lokonga returns to Arsenal. ??

July 9, 2025

The fact that a picture of Lokonga training has been published may slightly suggest that his Arsenal career is not dead and buried, as might his new shirt number.

The midfielder performed admirably in his first few months at Arsenal following his switch from Anderlecht in 2021, but as Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka's relationship blossomed, he was relegated to the sidelines.

Even after Xhaka left in 2023, Declan Rice's arrival prevented Lokonga from trying to reignite his Arsenal career, and a permanent sale now appears inevitable given he only has one year left on his contract.

Arteta already has Rice and Mikel Merino available in the left eight slot, while Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi will reinforce the six ranks, and Lokonga is not a natural defensive midfielder either.

As a result, his return to London Colney could only be a short-lived one, and the 25-year-old may soon depart the Emirates with no goals and no assists to show from his 39 Arsenal appearances.