Chelsea are said to be in preliminary negotiations with Arsenal regarding the sale of Noni Madueke, and a report claims that the Blues want a Gunners star in return.

Chelsea's approach to Arsenal for teenager Max Dowman during preliminary talks about Noni Madueke's switch to the Emirates was reportedly rejected.

The Blues will take on Fluminense in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Tuesday for a place in the final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Boss Enzo Maresca will hope to return to England with his squad intact, though he faces the prospect of losing Madueke to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed personal terms with the winger, and there are suggestions that official talks over his transfer could take place next week

HandofArsenal claim that during preliminary talks, Chelsea asked Arsenal about the possibility of signing wonderkid Dowman, but the Gunners are said to have turned down the approach as they see him as a key part of their future.

Who is Max Dowman?

Born in 2009, Dowman is seen by many within the Arsenal youth setup as one of the club's finest young talents, with many hoping that he will break into the senior squad in the next few years.

The attacking midfielder became the youngest ever Premier League 2 player at 14 years old in December 2024, and he has even trained with the first team despite being just 15.

Dowman excels when given the freedom to dribble at opposition defenders, and he has also shown at youth level that he is a strong passer.

Is Chelsea the right move?

Since Todd Boehly took ownership of Chelsea in 2022, the club has spent in excess of £1.3b on transfers, and they may make several offensive additions this summer.

Liam Delap and Joao Pedro have already been signed, while the Blues have also agreed a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Though Madueke could leave, reports have emerged that suggest they hold interest in the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Alejandro Garnacho.

Cole Palmer is certain to start in attack next season, and it is not clear if Dowman would be given guaranteed minutes over the next few years at Stamford Bridge.