Arsenal and Newcastle United confirm their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at St James' Park.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at St James' Park.

The Gunners can move to within two points of leaders Liverpool by defeating Eddie Howe's men in the North East, and Mikel Arteta has made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend.

Bukayo Saka unsurprisingly returns to the right-hand side of the attack over the injured Noni Madueke, but Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left wing over Gabriel Martinelli, despite the latter's recent heroics off the bench.

Trossard starting on the left means that Eberechi Eze will seemingly start on the right of the midfield three, as captain Martin Odegaard is only fit enough for a place on the bench following a shoulder injury.

Eze's inclusion means that Mikel Merino must now make do with a place among the reserves, which is where William Saliba also finds himself as Cristhian Mosquera partners Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of the backline.

Once again, there is no place in the Gunners' squad for summer signing Piero Hincapie - who is nursing a groin injury - while Ethan Nwaneri is surprisingly absent from the ranks as well.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal: Arteta, Eddie Howe make three changes for Premier League clash

Likewise, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also made three alterations to his starting lineup from last weekend's Premier League battle with Bournemouth, which ended in a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The Englishman has reverted to a four-man defence for the visit of Arsenal thanks to the return of Anthony Gordon, who made his comeback from suspension in Newcastle's EFL Cup win over Bradford City in midweek.

The winger joins Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy in the final third for the hosts; the latter has been selected over Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes despite concerns over an Achilles problem.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton also return to a first-choice midfield as expected, thus forcing Lewis Miley and Arsenal academy product Joe Willock down to the substitutes' bench.

Howe has also persisted with the central partnership of Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman, so Dan Burn will likely find himself trying to keep Saka in check as the hosts' left-back.

Newcastle have won each of their last three home games against Arsenal in all competitions, but not since 1969 have the Magpies beaten the Gunners in four successive matches at St James' Park.

Newcastle starting XI: Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Elanga, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Miley

Arsenal starting XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Norgaard, Merino, Odegaard, Dowman, Martinelli

No Data Analysis info