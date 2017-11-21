Arsenal Newsdesk Live: Ozil exit latest, Europa build-up, more

Sven Mislintat has revealed that his dispute with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel was behind his decision to leave the job and take up a new role as Arsenal's chief scout.

The Gunners are thought to have paid a compensation fee of £1.75m in order to bring in Mislintat, who is credited with discovering the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mislintat had a public falling-out with Tuchel last year though, with the boss banning him from contacting the Dortmund players or visiting the training ground after he failed to secure a move for Oliver Torres.

"I would probably never have thought of engaging with other clubs [had it not happened]," he is quoted as saying by Bild.

"The ban initiated by the former coach to enter the training ground and having to stay away from the inner circle of players, the staff, and many friends, with whom I have worked closely for years, greatly influenced my thinking."

Arsene Wenger said of Mislintat's appointment: "We are delighted that Sven is joining us. Identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years. We look forward to him taking our existing recruitment approach forwards."

Mislintat will take up the new role next month.