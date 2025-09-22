Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Port Vale.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta may have two new absentees to work around for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round meeting with Port Vale at Vale Park.

The Gunners lost Noni Madueke to a knee injury in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City at the weekend, while fellow new signing Piero Hincapie did not make the squad at all.

Both players' status for the midweek game will remain up in the air until Arteta sheds more light on their issues, but it would be a surprise to see the Spaniard risk any players not at 100% for the clash with third-tier opposition.

As a result, Arteta may have to persist with Gabriel Magalhaes in the left centre-back slot, but changes are afoot elsewhere, as Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Myles Lewis-Skelly and a fit-again Ben White will surely come into the backline.

The visiting boss will also surely ditch the Mikel Merino experiment on the right of the midfield, but the Spain international could instead shift to the left eight role, as Ethan Nwaneri makes a belated start in place of the injured Martin Odegaard.

A full competitive debut should also come Christian Norgaard's way at the base of the midfield, and after coming on for the second half of the draw with City, Bukayo Saka could now play 45 or 60 minutes at Vale Park before being replaced by Max Dowman.

The England international should support Viktor Gyokeres again owing to a lack of centre-forward alternatives - Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are still working their way back from knee problems - while Gabriel Martinelli will surely be given the chance to impress from the start after two super-sub performances against City and Athletic Bilbao.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

