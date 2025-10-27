Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal new boy Piero Hincapie should be in line for his full debut when the Gunners host Brighton & Hove Albion in Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round battle.

The Bayer Leverkusen loanee belatedly made his first Premier League appearance in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, having experienced a disrupted start to life in North London due to a groin injury.

However, Hincapie is now fully fit and raring to go from the first whistle, allowing Mikel Arteta to rest Gabriel Magalhaes, who was a doubt for the Crystal Palace game after taking a knock against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Hincapie ought to link arms with fellow summer signing Cristhian Mosquera, who replaced the stricken William Saliba at half time on Sunday, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to deputise for David Raya in goal.

Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly can anticipate starts in the full-back areas too, while Christian Norgaard and Mikel Merino are in line to feature alongside Sunday's match-winner Eberechi Eze in midfield.

Ethan Nwaneri is a competent alternative to the latter, and Arsenal are adamant that his future lies in a central role, but Mikel Arteta may see fit to start him on the right-hand side instead.

Bukayo Saka will surely be rested after struggling with illness before the Palace victory, and Arteta may deem 15-year-old Max Dowman unready for a first start against Premier League opposition.

As a result, Nwaneri is seemingly first in line to function alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard up front - the latter should be afforded no respite thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's new knock.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Nwaneri, Gyokeres, Trossard

No Data Analysis info