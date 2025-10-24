Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League London derby between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will maintain at least a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Crystal Palace in Sunday's London derby at the Emirates.

The Gunners inflicted a 4-0 Champions League thrashing on Atletico Madrid in the week, while the Eagles were stunned 1-0 by AEK Larnaca in the Conference League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ARSENAL

Out: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) Gabriel Jesus (knee), Noni Madueke (knee)

Doubtful: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

No Data Analysis info